Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

The summer transfer window is heating up, and several top clubs are making moves to secure their top targets. Here are the latest transfer rumors,
Arsenal are chasing after Deportivo La Coruna's star forward Yeremay Hernandez, but will face competition from London rivals Fulham.
Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is set to snub Real Madrid and sign with Barcelona when he becomes a free agent in the summer.
Thomas Muller is tipped to join MLS side LA FC this summer after confirming his Bayern Munich departure.
PSG are interested in bringing De Bruyne to the French capital, while Inter have ruled themselves out of a move for the departing City star.
Atletico Madrid are planning to rival Real Madrid in their quest to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has identified Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.
Manchester United have renewed their interest in Galatasaray's Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen, but Juventus are thought to be in more advanced discussions.
Manchester City have identified Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, but may face competition from Liverpool for Fermin Lopez.
Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has emerged as a "priority" transfer for PSG this summer.
Aston Villa are willing to spend €50m (£42.5m) on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.
Liverpool have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who is also of interest to Arsenal and Manchester United.
Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres has hit a snag, as Paris Saint-Germain have initiated formal contact with the Swedish striker.
