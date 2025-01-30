BBMP to auction 60 properties in Bengaluru over property tax arrears

The BBMP is auctioning 60 properties in the Mahadevapura zone to recover long-standing property tax dues. Despite multiple reminders, many property owners failed to pay. The auction, set for February 13, 2025, will cover properties across several sub-divisions to recover overdue taxes.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a step to recover long-standing property tax arrears by deciding to auction 60 properties in the Mahadevapura zone. These properties, owned by individuals who have failed to pay property tax for an extended period, will be auctioned due to their non-compliance with multiple demand and forfeiture notices.

Dakshayini, the Zonal Joint Commissioner, explained that the auction is being held to recover overdue property taxes from the defaulters. Despite multiple reminders, including show cause notices, demand notices, and even property forfeiture actions, many property owners in the area have not cleared their outstanding tax payments. As a result, the corporation is now taking stringent measures, including auctioning the immovable properties, to recover the dues.



The auction process will be conducted under Section 156 Sub-section 5 of the BBMP Act, 2020. If any amount is raised more than the property tax dues, the surplus will be refunded to the owners after clearing the dues to the corporation.



Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil and Zonal Commissioner Ramesh have directed the BBMP to begin identifying properties with unpaid taxes, including those with revenue revisions or outstanding arrears. The auction will cover properties across all sub-divisions in the Mahadevapura zone, including Horamavu, HAL, KR Puram, Marathahalli, Hoodi, and Whitefield.

On February 13, 2025, a total of 60 properties, with 10 from each sub-division, will be auctioned to recover the long-overdue taxes. This step follows the BBMP's efforts to enforce stricter measures for property tax collection and address the growing issue of unpaid dues in the city.

