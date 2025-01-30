Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Two leopards have been spotted in north Bengaluru, particularly in Hesaraghatta-Yelahanka, raising concerns about safety and human-wildlife conflict. Forest officials urge residents to stay cautious, manage waste properly, and report sightings. Efforts to capture the leopards are ongoing as the situation develops.

In a concerning development, two leopards have been spotted in north Bengaluru, specifically in the Hesaraghatta-Yelahanka region, prompting forest authorities to issue a public advisory urging residents to stay vigilant. The sightings, along with a stray dog found devoured, have raised alarms about the safety of residents and the potential for increased human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Residents in the affected areas, including Hesaraghatta, Yelahanka, and surrounding villages, have been urged to be cautious and maintain a safe distance if they come across the leopards. Forest officials have also highlighted the importance of proper waste management, advising people to dispose of garbage correctly to avoid attracting wildlife, particularly stray dogs, which in turn may lure leopards.



The forest department has emphasized the importance of immediate reporting, urging locals to contact the wildlife helpline if they spot any leopards. In addition, officials are closely monitoring the situation and are preparing for necessary interventions to ensure both the safety of the public and the protection of wildlife.

The recent leopard sightings are not an isolated event. CCTV footage has confirmed the presence of two leopards in the Hesaraghatta-Yelahanka area, while another leopard was recently spotted near Anekal.



In the villages of Shivakote Gram Panchayat, residents have reported leopard sightings in areas like Ramagondanahalli, Kalenahalli, and Mavallipura. A CCTV video even captured two leopards entering a house in Kalenahalli. Additionally, leopard footprints have been found in fields, further confirming their presence in the area.

The forest department has been actively working to catch the leopards. Efforts have included setting up traps with bait, such as goat meat and bones, but the leopards have proven elusive. Despite several attempts, the leopards have not been captured yet, and residents are growing increasingly anxious as the situation unfolds.

