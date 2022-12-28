Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; Check dates

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    The majority of us have plans for our finances as the New Year is quickly approaching. You must schedule your duties in accordance with the several festivals and holidays that fall in January. The schedule of bank holidays for January 2023 has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The list indicates that banks will be closed for 14 days in the forthcoming month. However, some of these holidays will only be observed in select states or areas, making them state-specific holidays. All banks in the nation celebrate national bank holidays.

    We have the whole list of bank holidays in January 2023, so you can prepare ahead if you need to visit your local bank office for any essential business.

    Sunday, 1 January 2023: Banks will remain closed across India due to Sunday/ New Year.

    Monday, 2 January 2023: Aizawl – Banks will be closed in the city due to New Year celebrations.

    Tuesday, 3 January 2023: Imphal – Banks to be closed due to Imoinu Iratpa.

    Wednesday, 4 January 2023: Imphal – Banks will remain closed due to Gaan-Ngai celebrations.

    Sunday, 8 January, 2023

    Saturday, 14 January 2023: Second Saturday of the month.

    Sunday, 15 January 2023

    Monday, 16 January 2023 & 17 January 2023: Banks to be closed for Chennai for Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal.

    Sunday, 22 January 2023

    Monday, 23 January 2023: For Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti, banks to be closed for Tripura and West Bengal

    Thursday, 26 January 2023: Republic Day 

    Saturday, 28 January 2023: It's a fourth Saturday

    Sunday, 29 January 2023

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
