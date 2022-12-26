Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR starting December 27; check new rates

    In its statement, Mother Dairy said, "The dairy industry is having an unprecedented year. Even after festivals, we have seen a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions. On the other hand, raw milk procurement has not increased as expected after Diwali."
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Mother Dairy announced Rs 2 per litre hike in the Delhi-NCR market starting from Tuesday, December 27, 2022, citing a rise in input costs, on Monday. The latest rise is the fifth hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, which is the leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR region, with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day. 

    The company has increased the price of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rates have been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. The cost of double-toned milk has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre. However, the milk supplier has decided not to raise cow milk costs and token (bulk vended) milk variants. 

    Mother Dairy attributed the price increase to an increase in the company's raw milk procurement cost from dairy farmers.

    "The dairy industry is having an unprecedented year. Even after festivals, we have seen a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions. On the other hand, raw milk procurement has not increased as expected after Diwali," said the company.

    The report mentioned that raw milk procurement prices had risen about 24 per cent over the last year due to higher input costs and heatwave conditions. 

    The company that the pressure on raw milk prices is felt across the industry, putting pressure on consumer prices. We are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select milk variants in Delhi NCR effective December 27, 2022, as part of our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to mitigate the impact."

    The company said that it has always attempted to strike a proper balance between farmers and consumers as a responsible organisation. "...as a result, we have been passing on the increased input cost to our customers in stages and select variants. Mother Dairy passes on approximately 75-80 per cent of the prices consumers pay to milk producers.

    The company has implemented several price increases in the current fiscal year. The most recent increase occurred on November 21, when it raised full-cream milk prices by Rs 1 per litre and token milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market.

    In October, Mother Dairy raised the price of full-cream and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other North Indian markets. Rates for all variants were raised by Rs 2 per litre in March and August.

    Another significant player in the Delhi-NCR market is the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand. It sells close to 40 lakh litres each day. The largest producer in the world, India, generates 210–220 million tonnes of milk annually.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
