Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut; here's why

    Apple Inc said that the percentage of stock units awarded to Tim Cook and linked to Apple's performance would rise to 75 per cent in 2023 from 50 per cent, also in future years. Cook received $99.4 million in compensation for 2022, which included a $3 million base salary, approximately $83 million in stock awards, and a bonus. 

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40 percent pay cut; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has taken a cut of 40 per cent to $49 million for FY 2023 after he earned nearly $100 million last year. Apple Inc will cut Cook's pay, citing investors' guidance and his own request.  

    The company said that the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and linked to Apple's performance would rise to 75 per cent in FY 2023 from 50 per cent in future years. Cook received $99.4 million in compensation for FY 2022, which included a $3 million base salary, approximately $83 million in stock awards, and a bonus. This was slightly up from 2021 when his total pay package was $98.7 million.

    Apple has now announced a significant cut in Cook's pay, reducing it to $49 million in FY 2023. The company cited investor guidance and Cook's request to adjust his pay as the reasons for the move. Cook's latest pay was based on 'balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Cook,' according to a filing on Thursday by Apple Inc. 

    According to Bloomberg, Cook's total compensation for 2023 may vary depending on the company's stock performance.

    Apple intends to 'position Cook's annual target compensation for future years between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to our primary peer group.'

    It's worth noting that there were concerns about Cook's pay last year when a top shareholder advisory firm asked Apple shareholders to vote against Cook's pay package. Apple shareholders expressed 'concern over the amount of Cook's total target compensation due to the size of his 2021 and 2022 equity awards,' according to the SEC filing.

    Also, the 62-year-old has pledged to donate his fortune to charity. In 2015, Cook announced his intention to donate his fortune to charity.

    The iPhone has also disclosed compensation for Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, General Counsel Kate Adams, retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams through 2022. In 2022, all of them were paid approximately $27 million (including salary, stock, and a bonus), a slight increase from the previous year.

    Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals biggest secret about iPhone camera

    Also Read: 'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

    Also Read: Apple announces App Store’s best apps and games of 2022; Check details

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk-ayh

    WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk

    With digital innovation, NFT Token platform UnityMeta Token unfolds how Web of today is evolving

    With digital innovation, NFT Token platform UnityMeta Token unfolds how Web of today is evolving

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth after Twitter takeover gcw

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report - adt

    Air India will have to wait until March to alter its HR policy: Report

    Here is how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name gcw

    Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Recent Stories

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Hyundai COO Tarun Garg reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different calls it great package gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ vma

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage vma

    Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details -- adt

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details

    Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, passes away vma

    Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, passes away

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Video Icon