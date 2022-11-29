Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple announces App Store's best apps and games of 2022; Check details

    Apple announced its list of App Store award winners for this year along with the top chart for most downloaded apps and games across free and paid categories. These awards include apps for all of the company’s platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. There are a total of 16 applications and games, according to the firm, that encouraged users to spend more time in the virtual world, employ more creativity and imagination, and maintain relationships with friends and family. The winner of this year's App Store Award, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, "reimagined our experiences with applications that presented fresh, intelligent, and real viewpoints."

    In the Apps category, BeReal was facilitated by the iPhone App of the Year title while GoodNotes 5 from Time Base technology Limited won the title of iPad App of the Year.

    MacFamilyTree 10 from Synium Software GmbH won Mac App of the Year. The Apple TV App of the Year went to ViX from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc., and the Apple Watch App of the Year went to Gentler Streak from Gentler Stories LLC.

    Inscryption received the Mac Game of the Year award from Devolver. Apple TV Game of the Year was awarded to El Hijo from HandyGames. Apple Arcade Game of the Year went to Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd, while China Game of the Year went to League of Legends Esports Manager from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

    Apex Legends Mobile from Electronic Arts won iPhone Game of the Year, while Moncage from X.D Network Inc. won iPad Game of the Year in the gaming category.

    The winners this year are diverse, coming from a range of ethnic backgrounds, and their work has a significant influence. It opens up a wealth of opportunities for the App Store, which was established in 2008 and already has 1.8 million apps with half a billion users visiting from 175 different areas across the world.

