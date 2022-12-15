Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals biggest secret about iPhone camera

    Tim Cook seems to be on a long visit, where he got a chance to visit the Apple Store, meet with gamers and developers as well. In his tweet, Cook said: “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. “Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today."

    Tim Cook has tweeted an admission that Apple uses Sony image sensors in its iPhones as part of the CEO’s supplier tour of Japan. He talked about the company’s long-standing association with the Japanese giant, which has aided its evolution in camera tech.

    Cook wrote, "We've been working with Sony for more than a decade to develop the best camera sensors for iPhone," and he thanked Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida for taking him on a tour of the Kumamoto factory. A photo shows Cook being shown his company’s own smartphone, which is objectively very funny.

    Since Apple often maintains quiet about the particular hardware components that go into each iPhone, the company's unambiguous admission that it has been using Sony camera sensors for more than ten years is noteworthy. Instead of listing the precise parts used, Apple's website frequently merely lists the camera specifications for each iPhone, such as resolution, aperture, and field of view.

    This cooperation appears to be here to stay, as seen by Tim Cook's visit to Sony's plant, and a recent article in Nikkei Asia provides some details on the projects the two firms are working on for next iPhone models. According to reports, Sony has created a brand-new picture sensor that makes use of a novel semiconductor design to gather more light and minimise both overexposure and underexposure. The new sensor will be distributed to other smartphone makers in addition to being used in Apple's anticipated next-generation iPhones.

    It's unclear if Apple will use the new sensor technology across all iPhone 15 models or just the more expensive Pro versions. The corporation is being obliged to make the move due to new EU legislation that take effect in 2024, therefore the iPhone 15 is also anticipated to be the first in the series to use USB-C charging.

