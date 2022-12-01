'Good conversation. Tim was clear...' Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, clears 'misunderstanding' about Twitter

Elon Musk tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from Apple Inc's App Store was resolved following his meeting with the iPhone maker's Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, gave Elon Musk a tour of the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The meeting takes place only one day after Musk came dangerously close to starting a "war" with the tech giant over the 30% tax on transactions made through Apple App Store apps.

Musk met Cook and also shared a video of the Apple HQ. He claimed that the situation has been resolved in another tweet.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet. In addition, Musk posted a video of "Apple's beautiful HQ" in Cupertino, California, along with the comment that he and Cook had a "good conversation."

The richest man in the world started a war of words with the most valuable corporation this week about charges and policies at the App Store, claiming Apple had threatened to kick his freshly bought social networking site off the market.

The billionaire CEO had tweeted that Apple "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Apple normally notifies developers if modifications must be made to programmes in order for them to comply with App Store regulations, however it has not made a public remark on the subject. Musk has postponed the introduction of the Twitter Blue membership tier, which was designed to let users pay for benefits like checkmarks for account verification.

Both Apple and Google demand that social networking apps on their app marketplaces have reliable mechanisms for policing offensive or dangerous material. However, since taking over Twitter last month, Musk has laid off an unknown number of people, including those who were responsible for battling misinformation, and slashed almost half of Twitter's staff.