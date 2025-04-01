user
Karnataka price hike: Milk, electricity, toll fees, waste management charges rise from April 1

Price hikes in milk, electricity, toll fees, and the introduction of a solid waste management cess in Bengaluru will take effect from today.

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

As the new financial year kicks off on April 1, residents across Karnataka will experience increased costs for essential commodities and services. Price hikes in milk, electricity, toll fees, and the introduction of a solid waste management cess in Bengaluru will take effect from today.

Milk and curd prices see Rs 4 hike

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced a price increase for its Nandini brand of milk and curd. The revised rates include a Rs 4 per litre hike across all variants:

Toned milk (blue packet): Rs 46 per litre (up from Rs 42)
Homogenised toned milk: Rs 47 per litre (previously Rs 43)
Green packet variant: Rs 50 per litre (up from Rs 46)
Premium Shubham (orange packet): Rs 52 per litre (previously Rs 48)
Curd: Rs 54 per litre (up from Rs 50)


Electricity bills to rise due to fixed charge hike

Consumers in Karnataka will see higher electricity bills starting April 1, with the revised charges reflecting in the May billing cycle. While the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has reduced energy charges by 10 paise per unit, fixed charges will increase as follows:

Rs 25 hike for 2025-26
Rs 5 additional hike in 2026-27
Rs 10 additional hike in 2027-28

Toll fees increased across Karnataka

Motorists will have to pay more at toll plazas as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) implements its annual toll revision across Karnataka. Over 60 toll plazas, including those on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and near Kempegowda International Airport, will see increased rates. While the hike varies by location, the minimum increase will be Rs 5.

An NHAI official explained that toll revisions are linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, ensuring rates adjust with economic trends.

Solid waste management fee introduced in Bengaluru

Starting today, Bengaluru residents will be required to pay a Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee as per a directive from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The new charge, incorporated into the civic body's budget, aims to generate Rs 685 crore in revenue and will be collected along with property tax.

The fee is based on the built-up area of residential properties:

Rs10 per month for properties up to 600 sq ft
Rs 50 per month for properties ranging from 600 to 1,000 sq ft
Rs 150 per month for properties between 2,000 and 3,000 sq ft
Rs 200 per month for properties between 3,000 and 4,000 sq ft
Rs 400 per month for properties above 4,000 sq ft.

