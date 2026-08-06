Asia Pacific's real estate market hit USD 105B in investments in H1 2026, its strongest since 2022. Office assets were the top choice region-wide and in India, attracting USD 40.2B, with domestic investors driving growth in India.

APAC Real Estate Sees Strongest H1 Since 2022

Asia Pacific's real estate market recorded investments of USD 105 billion in the first half of 2026, marking its strongest first-half performance since 2022, while office assets remained the preferred investment destination across the region as well as in India, according to a Colliers report.

The report said office assets attracted USD 40.2 billion in investments across the Asia Pacific region during H1 2026, followed by retail at USD 26.7 billion and industrial assets at USD 22.8 billion. Data centres also continued to gain traction, securing USD 6.7 billion in investments during the period.

India's Market Performance

In India, office assets accounted for more than 40 per cent of total real estate investments during the first half of the year, driven primarily by domestic investors. Domestic capital deployment rose 80 per cent year-on-year and accounted for about 57 per cent of total inflows, while overseas capital inflows increased 24 per cent year-on-year, contributing around 43 per cent of investments.

According to the report, the combination of strengthening domestic participation and returning foreign capital is expected to support sustained real estate investment activity in the coming quarters. "Office assets continue to attract significant investor interest, supported by broadening demand across multiple occupier segments and strong traction in GCC space uptake as well. In India, during H1 2026, the office segment drove capital deployment, accounting for over 40 per cent of overall investments, primarily led by domestic investors," said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director, Colliers India.

Future Outlook and Diversification

The report said the office segment is expected to remain the key driver of real estate investments in the coming years, supported by strong demand and the growing prominence of office REITs as developers monetise operational assets and recycle capital into new opportunities. At the same time, investors are increasingly expanding beyond office assets into mixed-use developments and alternative assets to diversify exposure across India's growing real estate market.

Regional Investment Landscape

At the regional level, the report attributed the strong investment performance to renewed confidence in liquidity, transparency and long-term growth prospects. Capital remained concentrated in key markets such as Australia, China, Japan and Singapore, while investors increasingly deployed funds into traditional sectors including office, retail and industrial assets. (ANI)