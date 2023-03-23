Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Another big one...' Hindenburg Research's new report Tweet triggers frenzy

    Hindenburg's last report had sent Adani Group shares into a whirlwind, and saw Gautam Adani's personal wealth eroding massively following allegations that it engaged in accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

    Another big one Hindenburg Research's new report announcement triggers frenzy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    Two months after triggering a super-cyclone of sorts in the Indian financial markets with its damning allegations against Gautam Adani and his Adani Group, Hindenburg Research is all set to release another report.

    The US short-selling firm dropped a Twitter message, saying: 'New report soon -- another big one.'  The New York-based research firm's latest tweet didn't specify the timing of the next report's release. But it did spark speculation about the next target of Hinderburg Research.

    Another big one Hindenburg Research's new report announcement triggers frenzy

    While many users speculated that the report could be about another top Indian billionaire businessman, others believed that it could be about the ongoing banking crisis in the United States. 

    Hindenburg's last report had sent Adani Group shares into a whirlwind and saw Gautam Adani's personal wealth eroding massively following allegations that it engaged in accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

    The report had multiple allegations against the Gautam Adani-led group, including fraudulent transactions, . In the report, Hindenburg alleged that Adani's brother Vinod 'manages a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities' that move billions into group companies without required disclosure. The report called out the conglomerate's alleged 'substantial debt', which includes pledging shares for loans, and claimed that the Group's auditor 'hardly seems capable of complex audit work'.

    The Adani Group rejected the allegations but could not prevent a bloodbath at the bourses.

    What does Hindenberg Research do?

    Hindenburg engages in activist short selling, which involves selling borrowed stocks in hopes of buying at a lower price later. Short sellers make a killing If prices fall expectedly. Hindenburg makes bets based on its research, which takes into account 'man-made disasters' like undisclosed related-party transactions, accounting irregularities and mismanagement.

    It especially looks for illegal/unethical business or financial reporting practices; accounting irregularities; undisclosed related-party transactions; bad actors in management or key service provider roles; and undisclosed regulatory, product, or financial issues in firms. In the past, Hindenburg has targeted companies like Kandi (China), Nikola Motor Company (US), Lordstown Motors Corp (US), Clover Health (US) and Tecnoglass (Colombia).

    The company was founded by 38-year-old Nathan (Nate) Anderson, who lived in Jerusalem before returning to the United States, where he first took up a consulting job with a financial data company FactSet and then worked at broker-dealer firms in Washington, DC and New York. Before he founded Hindenburg, Anderson worked with Harry Markopolos, who had flagged Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, to investigate Platinum Partners, a hedge fund that was eventually charged with fraud worth $1 billion.

    With agency inputs

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Bengaluru start up looking for chief meme officer offering Rs 1 lakh month post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru start-up looking for 'chief meme officer', offering Rs 1 lakh/month; post goes viral

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31 2024 gcw

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31, 2024

    Bank holidays in April 2023 Check out holiday list before you plan your visit gcw

    Bank holidays in April 2023: Check out holiday list before you plan your visit

    Special India set to spend billions on airports: Here is why it makes sense

    India set to spend billions on airports: Here's why it makes sense

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas turn Disney characters; check out their cute video (WATCH) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn Disney characters; check out their cute video (WATCH)

    Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana and others at 'Bheed' screening RBA

    Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana and others at 'Bheed' screening

    Pro Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned AJR

    Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/4th ODI: Need to understand where we need to improve - Rohit Sharma after series loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th ODI: 'Need to understand where we need to improve' - Rohit after series loss

    John Wick: Chapter 4 LEAKED: Keanu Reeves' movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulez and other sites RBA

    John Wick: Chapter 4 LEAKED: Keanu Reeves' movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon