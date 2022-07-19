Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Know date, time, special offers and more

    The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 23 and 24, 2022. The sale will begin at midnight on July 23 and will go until midnight on July 24. As a result, all Prime members get two full days to browse for the much-anticipated goods for your home, workplace, and more.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale is about to begin, and Prime members throughout the country will have an incredible opportunity to save big while shopping online.
    This is the time of year when you may get great deals on computers, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, exercise equipment, apparel, accessories, jewellery, and other items.

    You may save even more money on prepaid and EMI orders by paying with particular partner bank cards during this Prime Day sale, thanks to unique card discounts available online during this Prime Day sale.

    The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 23 and 24, 2022. The sale will begin at midnight on July 23 and will go until midnight on July 24. As a result, all Prime members get two full days to browse for the much-anticipated goods for your home, workplace, and more. There will be lots of offers for you throughout this event, including some flash discounts. As a result, you must act quickly when making an online purchase. This can help you avoid losing out on the finest Amazon Prime Day bargains.

    Also Read | Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it

    You may even wishlist the goods where Amazon offers have been announced so that you can purchase online on July 23 and 24, 2022.

    Additional deals on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards are available on both prepaid and EMI purchases during this event, allowing you to save money in addition to the existing discount offers.  You may even take advantage of exchange deals on select gadgets and household appliances to help you quickly dispose of obsolete things in your home.

    This Amazon deal is only available to Prime Members. If you want to save more money while shopping for necessities and indulgences during this Amazon sale, you must first obtain Prime membership. Prime members will receive discounts on mobile phones of up to Rs 20,000, as well as a 6-month supply of free screen replacement services.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
