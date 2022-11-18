AIIMS New Delhi to go paperless; introduces smart card facility starting from April 1

AIIMS introduces Smart Card payments in addition to UPI and card payments. All payments at AIIMS will be made entirely digitally beginning April 1, 2023. The institute has also resolved to promote the usage of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for new and follow-up outpatient department (OPD) registrations.

"In addition to UPI and card payments, AIIMS New Delhi introduces #SmartCard at all counters. From April 1, 2023, all payments at AIIMS will be 100 per cent digital," it announced in a tweet.

The institute has also resolved to promote the usage of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for new and follow-up outpatient department (OPD) registrations.

According to an office memorandum published on November 15, this will entail the implementation of the National Health Authority's (NHA) 'Scan and Share QR Code' solution at all AIIMS-New Delhi OPDs to promote speedy registration and provide patients with a queue number upon arrival.

Dedicated counters and kiosks will be open from 7 am to 10 pm to help patients without smartphones create ABHA IDs.

This project will be trialled in the new Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD beginning November 21 and will be implemented on a mission basis across all AIIMS-New Delhi OPDs beginning January 1.

"It has been observed that patients visiting AIIMS OPDs have long registration lines." Despite the presence of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) with many patients, registration requires manual entry of patient demographics.

"Using ABHA ID OTP at the time of registration is frequently delayed." "The maximum number of attempts to resend OTP is also limited to three," the memorandum stated.

According to the memorandum, the NHA's Scan and Share QR Code solution has demonstrated encouraging results in lowering registration time and streamlining the patient's trip upon arrival at the hospital.

The technology also supports biometric and face identification, allowing ABHA ID information sharing.

