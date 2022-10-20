Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi AIIMS director issues SOP for treating MPs, doctors slam 'VIP culture'

    Delhi AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, in his letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat Joint Secretary YM Kandpal on October 17, outlined SOPs for 'streamlining the system for OPD/Emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs'. The doctors' associations claimed that the note smacked VIP culture and demanded that the letter be withdrawn. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and other doctors' associations have opposed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences director's letter on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for sitting members of Parliament. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

    Delhi AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, in his letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat Joint Secretary YM Kandpal on October 17, outlined SOPs for 'streamlining the system for OPD/Emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs'.

    The SOP provides for Duty Officers (medical professionals) from hospital administration to be available 24x7 at the AIIMS Control Room to 'coordinate and facilitate' requisite medical care for the MPs. These Duty officers would ensure arrangements like OPD consultation and specialist/superspecialist appointments.

    Among other things, the Duty Officer -- in emergency cases -- will ensure that the MP is received in the concerned Emergency by the Patient Care Manager on duty and ensure immediate attention and treatment by doctors of the respective speciality or super speciality departments. The Duty Officer will also ensure 'hassle-free' admission. 

    The 11-point SOP even says that all other patients referred to AIIMS for requisite consultation or treatment by the Members of Parliament will be provided with assistance by the media and protocol division.

    The doctors' associations claimed that the note smacked VIP culture and demanded that the letter be withdrawn. 

    The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) highlighted that the letter written by AIIMS, New Delhi Director, on SOP for treating VIPs sharply contrasted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that there is no VIP culture in the country. Like in the past, we still stand against VIP culture, FAIMA said.

    While condemning the VIP culture, FORDA said no patient should suffer at the cost of the privileges of another. The association quickly added that having a protocol to streamline things need not be viewed as derogatory, provided it does not hamper patient care. 

    Even doctors took to social media to express their anguish at the order. Dr Rahul Chakravarty, President of the Association of Resident Doctors-Chandigarh, said: 'They should open AIIMS-like hospitals in their own constituency from their private funds and then get treated howsoever they want. Orders like these are absolute garbage, and I wonder how a doctor could sign on this. Please stop this VIP culture.'

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
