Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani Group pre-pays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore

    Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said it prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore or $901.16 million, as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

    Adani Group pre pays share backed financing worth Rs 7374 crore gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    The scandal-hit Adani Group on Tuesday said it has prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore, as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by Adani listed company shares after a short-seller attack. The action is being taken as the Adani Group conducts a global tour to ensure investors that the business' finances are in order despite declining share prices and a regulatory investigation.

    From March 7 to March 15, the business will conduct meetings with fixed-income investors in Dubai, London, and the US. The US meetings, which will take place in New York and Los Angeles, will last for four days. According to a Bloomberg report, similar events were conducted this week in Singapore and Hong Kong.

    Also Read | Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks: Report

    Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.  Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective companies.

    In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. The company said that with the repayment on Tuesday, it will have paid back about $2.02 billion in share-backed funding.

    The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made accusations of deception, stock price manipulation, and inappropriate use of tax havens in January of this year, which caused a significant selloff in the shares of the Adani Group. The subsequent selloff resulted in a market value loss for Adani Group of up to Rs 12 lakh crore.

    Also Read | Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks Report gcw

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks: Report

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing AJR

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing

    Which 2 qualities new recruits should have Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals gcw

    Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti's Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti’s Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    Recent Stories

    IIT Guwahati introduces advanced certification programme in digital supply chain management - adt

    IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    Nothing Phone 2 processor accidentally REVEALED Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    Will not spare anyone Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning AJR

    'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours RBA

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series "What's Missing?"

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series “What’s Missing?”

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon