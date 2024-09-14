Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List

The Adani Group has been recognized for its commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability by TIME magazine. Eight of the eleven listed Adani Group companies were included in the study, which considered factors such as revenue growth, sustainability, and employee happiness.

The Adani Group has featured in TIME's prestigious World's Best Companies of 2024 list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal. "The accolade highlights the Adani Group's commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability," the Adani Group said in a statement. "It is more evidence of the team's diligence and ongoing attempts to push limits and provide quality to all industries," it added.

The study conducted for the World's Best Companies 2024 list takes into account three key factors: revenue growth, sustainability, and employee happiness. The review took into account eight of the eleven listed firms owned by the Adani Group. The conglomerate stated in a statement that the other three named firms are these eight companies' subsidiaries.

Among the acknowledged businesses are Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar Limited, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

About 170,000 people participated in the study, which was carried out in more than 50 countries. Participants evaluated businesses on the basis of direct and indirect suggestions, work conditions, pay, equality, and overall corporate image. Businesses that showed growth from 2021 to 2023 and had revenues over $100 million in the US were assessed.

Based on focused research and standardised ESG KPIs from Statista's ESG Database, the sustainability factor of the companies was evaluated. The ultimate ranking score, which may have a maximum of 100 points, was created by adding the scores of each of the three dimensions on an equal % basis. TIME and Statista named the 1,000 organisations with the best score as the World's Best organisations 2024.

