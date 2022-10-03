Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

Actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De's catfight on Bigg Boss 16 has grabbed the attention of all the viewers. But it is not only the audience who took notice of the drama but also Bigg Boss himself, who called the two 'Uttaran' actors inside the confession room, asking them about their friendship and the fight.

One of the most controversial television shows of all time, Bigg Boss, has returned to the screens with its 16th season. The show’s grand premiere was held on Saturday with hots Salman Khan introducing all the contestants.

Soon after the show premiered, drama inside the Bigg Boss 16 house started unfurling, something that makes the show a hit among the audience. Catfights inside the house are quite the audience’s favourite. While the viewers were expecting a lot of fireworks between the female contestants of the show, they might not have expected it to begin so soon, that two among two actors who have been co-stars in the past.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De, who have worked together in the television serial ‘Uttaran’, were sweet on the face initially, but soon indulged in a fight.

Their differences did not go unnoticed even by Bigg Boss, so much so that Tina Datta and Sreejit De were eventually called inside the confession room and were confronted by Bigg Boss over the drama.

When the two actors of the television world were called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss, they were asked about their fight and how cordial their relationship was. Both, Tina Datta and Sreejita De said that they have continued to be friends even after their serial ‘Uttaran’ went off-air.

However, a lot of commotion was seen between Tina Datta and Sreejita De after Bigg Boss pointed out that despite them knowing each other for nearly 10 years, no friendship was visible between them within 24 hours of their stay in the house.

In the meantime, this is not the only fight that the audience has witnessed in the short span of Bigg Boss 16. Apart from Tina Datta and Sreejita De, two more contestants – rapper MC Stan and actor Gautam Vig, got in a fight. While Gautam may have unnecessarily picked on a fight with Stan, their fans have been left divided on the net with Stan’s supporters calling out the actor for his unruly behaviour.