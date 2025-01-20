Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts to Sidharth Shukla comparisons, both won Khatron Ke Khiladi

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena. He reacted to comparisons with Sidharth Shukla and joined him as the only Bigg Boss winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 9:44 AM IST

Karan Veer Mehra made history by winning Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, defeating Vivian Dsena. His victory was celebrated as he overcame many challenges in the house. Karan’s journey was filled with emotional moments, earning him both love and criticism from the audience, but his determination led him to the title.

 

article_image2

Karan's victory in Bigg Boss 18 drew comparisons to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13. When asked about it, Karan spoke highly of Shukla, calling him a kind-hearted friend. He was honored by the comparisons, appreciating the legacy left by the late actor in the Bigg Boss franchise.
 

article_image3

Both Karan and Sidharth Shukla are the only winners in Bigg Boss history who also went on to win the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. This remarkable achievement adds to their impressive TV careers, making them stand out in the world of reality television.
 

article_image4

Along with Karan and Vivian, other finalists like Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang made the Bigg Boss 18 finale exciting. The season kept viewers hooked, with each contestant showcasing unique personalities and making it one of the most talked-about editions of the show.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Sidharth Malhotra shares video of Jasleen Royal singing Ranjha at Coldplay concert in Mumbai [WATCH] ATG

Sidharth Malhotra shares video of Jasleen Royal singing Ranjha at Coldplay concert in Mumbai [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign NTI

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon