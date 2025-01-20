Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts to Sidharth Shukla comparisons, both won Khatron Ke Khiladi

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena. He reacted to comparisons with Sidharth Shukla and joined him as the only Bigg Boss winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi.



Karan Veer Mehra made history by winning Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, defeating Vivian Dsena. His victory was celebrated as he overcame many challenges in the house. Karan’s journey was filled with emotional moments, earning him both love and criticism from the audience, but his determination led him to the title.

Karan's victory in Bigg Boss 18 drew comparisons to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13. When asked about it, Karan spoke highly of Shukla, calling him a kind-hearted friend. He was honored by the comparisons, appreciating the legacy left by the late actor in the Bigg Boss franchise.



Both Karan and Sidharth Shukla are the only winners in Bigg Boss history who also went on to win the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. This remarkable achievement adds to their impressive TV careers, making them stand out in the world of reality television.



Along with Karan and Vivian, other finalists like Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang made the Bigg Boss 18 finale exciting. The season kept viewers hooked, with each contestant showcasing unique personalities and making it one of the most talked-about editions of the show.

