    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS: I’ crosses the Rs 100 cr mark

    Within just three days of its worldwide theatrical release, Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, featuring actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyyan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan among others, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Sunday. Here is a lowdown on the film’s collection over the weekend.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ may soon be shattering many records. Since its theatrical release on Friday, PS: I have been at its job of minting money. Within just three days of its release, the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. The tremendous performance of the film at the box office can be gauged from the fact that it has become one of the few films to have collected more than Rs 100 crores in just a matter of three days.

    The multi-starrer film, featuring actors Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Chiyyan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others, had a fantastic opening at the box office. It continued with its performance even on the second and the third day, with the audience lining up outside the theatres to watch the film.

    ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ took a grand opening of Rs 36.50 crore on the very first day. On the second day too, the film did a business of Rs 34.60 crore. The collection of the film's third day (first Sunday) has also come out, which is even better than the collection of the last two days.

    A pan-India film, 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' has been receiving a tremendous response not only in the Southern parts of the country but also in the Hindi belt. The film collected Rs 71.10 crore within two days of its release. At the same time, according to initial reports, the film managed to collect Rs 37 crore on the third day of release. According to reports, the film has so far earned Rs 108.10 crore at the domestic box office.

    Here's how much the film earned in the three days: 

    Friday: Rs 36.50 crore
    Saturday: Rs 34.60 crore
    Sunday: Rs 37 crore (as per initial estimate)

    'PS: 1' is a historical drama, whose story is based on the glorious history of the Chola Empire. According to reports, this film has been made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
