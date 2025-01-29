PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, along with Chum Darang and Farah Khan, enjoyed a fun-filled night together, sharing memorable moments on social media, exciting fans and sparking collaboration rumors.



Karan Veer Mehra’s victory in Bigg Boss 18 has catapulted him into stardom, significantly boosting his popularity. His loyal fanbase closely follows his every move, and his active presence on social media keeps them engaged. Recently, Karan shared a post featuring Chum Darang, drawing much attention from fans who love their chemistry.



In his latest social media update, Karan Veer Mehra shared memories from Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday celebration, where he was accompanied by Chum Darang and Farah Khan. The post featured several pictures, including one where Karan and Chum posed alongside Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and others, creating a buzz online.



Fans of Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, fondly called "ChumVeer," are thrilled by the duo's bond. Commenters expressed their joy, calling their relationship one of the most genuine and organic on Bigg Boss 18. Speculation has also started about Karan's potential collaboration with Farah Khan, following their frequent interactions.

Karan’s victory in Bigg Boss 18, where he competed fiercely with Vivian Dsena, has earned him immense recognition. He emerged as the winner, with Rajat Dalal finishing as the second runner-up. Fans are celebrating Karan’s growing popularity, and many believe he truly deserves the spotlight he’s now enjoying. Stay tuned for more updates.



