Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra takes home the trophy, with Rs 50 lakh prize money

Karan Veer Mehra wins Bigg Boss 18 after a tough journey, following his previous Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 victory, showcasing his versatility and strength.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 12:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:05 AM IST

Karan Veer Mehra has officially won the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, becoming the season's champion. After an intense and highly competitive journey, Karan was declared the winner, marking a major achievement in his career. His victory has created a buzz among fans who supported him throughout the season.


 

article_image2

Karan's journey in the Bigg Boss house was not an easy one. Filled with ups and downs, he faced numerous challenges, tough tasks, and intense confrontations with other contestants. Despite the sour and sweet moments, Karan's persistence, determination, and resilience helped him overcome the hurdles, eventually leading to his grand win.

 

article_image3

Before his Bigg Boss 18 victory, Karan Veer Mehra had already proven his mettle by winning another famous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. His courage and adventurous spirit shone through as he triumphed over extreme stunts, making him a strong contender in the reality TV space even before Bigg Boss.

 

article_image4

Karan's success in Bigg Boss 18 and his earlier triumph in Khatron Ke Khiladi highlight his versatility and strong personality. With his latest win, he has solidified his place as a reality show winner. Fans are eagerly awaiting his next moves as he continues to shine in the entertainment industry.

