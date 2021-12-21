  • Facebook
    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    As the layers of the relationship between Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar are being revealed, there are talks that a film or a web series may be made on the two.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    After the Bollywood connection of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar came to the fore, the interest of people to know about him has increased even more. The conman who extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife while being lodged in jail, has been in the news not only for the extortion case but also for his close relations in the Hindi film industry.

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes is the first one whose name popped in the case, in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The mushy-mushy pictures of Jacqueline with the conman that went viral on social media, added more fuel to the case, raising questions about their bond.

    As the layers of the relationship between Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are being revealed, the attention of producers and filmmakers has started turning towards it. There are rumours that either a film or web series is being planned of the relations that Jacqueline and the conman shared, which will be released on a streaming platform.

    If reports are to be believed, then preparations such as looking for actors who would be suitable for the roles have already begun. The story seems to have grabbed the attention of a few filmmakers who are now, reportedly, trying to turn it into an opportunity.

    When Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the headlines in the Rs 200 extortion case which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency got Jacqueline Fernandez under its radar too. The conman has reportedly given gifts worth crores to Sri Lanka born actress.

    In fact, not just Jacqueline Fernande but Nora Fatehi’s name had also appeared in the case. Nora has also allegedly taken an expensive BMW car from the conman. Like Jacqueline, Nora is also under the scanner of the investigative agency. Meanwhile, the ED is reportedly trying to look for more connections of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Bollywood.

