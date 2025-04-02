Lifestyle
Nimrat Kaur recently carried a vibrant floral print saree in satin fabric, which has digital prints of flowers all over. With this, she has worn a maroon satin blouse.
Floral print saree in tissue fabric looks very elegant. Like Nimrat Kaur has worn a floral print tissue saree in pastel color with a corset floral print blouse.
In georgette or chiffon fabric, you can also choose a saree with a red colored floral print design on a white base, which has floral designs in the border.
To adopt an elegant look like Nimrat Kaur, you can choose a peach colored saree with a floral print full sleeves blouse, which has a wide floral print border all around.
If you have just got married and want to look different in your in-laws' house, then you can choose a blood red colored cut work saree, which has zari work floral design.
You can also choose a heavy zari work saree in nude shade. Choose a pastel colored blouse with green and red colored floral thread work with it. This saree will look glamorous.
Ajay Devgn Style Guide for Men: Fashion Tips for a Dashing Look
Shefali Jariwala's Salwar Suits: Buy 8 Styles Under 2k
Look Like Royalty: Radhika Merchant's Painting-Inspired Saree & Blouse
Copy Sonakshi Sinha's 8 Suits: Mirror Work to Floral Prints