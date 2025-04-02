Markets

Top gainers today: DB Realty soars 11%, boosting real estate stocks

1- DB Realty Stock Price

Increase - 11.93%

Current Price - ₹171.35

2- Tata Consumer Stock Price

Increase - 7.21%

Current Price - ₹1063.65

3- Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price

Increase - 7.08%

Current Price - ₹490.80

4- Shyam Metalics Stock Price

Increase - 5.67%

Current Price - ₹909.30

5- Bombay Burmah Stock Price

Increase - 6.30%

Current Price - ₹1876.00

6- Vishal Mega Mart Stock Price

Increase - 6.46%

Current Price - ₹110.70

7- Deepak Fertilisers Stock Price

Increase - 4.90%

Current Price - ₹1155.45

8- Godrej Properties Stock Price

Increase - 4.39%

Current Price - ₹2130.05

9- HEG Stock Price

Increase - 4.23%

Current Price - ₹503.15

10- PNB Housing Stock Price

Increase - 3.90%

Current Price - ₹906.55

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

Dabur, Tata Motors and more: Top 7 stocks to watch on April 2

Stock market crash: 8 stocks plunge to 52-week lows, one sinks 47%