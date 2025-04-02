Look Hot at 31: Shalini Pandey's Dress for Office Party

Lifestyle
Shalini Pandey, known as Bollywood's second Alia Bhatt, is extremely bold. She looks amazing in ethnic as well as western dresses.
The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' movie fame looks stylish in a black gown. You can take inspiration from her look for the office cocktail party.
You can go to the office cocktail party wearing a shimmery saree like Shalini. Saree with bralette blouse is giving a hot look. You will get this type of saree within 3-4 thousand.
Although this dress is quite bold, you can get the dress customized in the same pattern if you want. Get a skirt made from red plain fabric and a full neck crop top.
Slit cut skirt with crop top is creating a very sexy look. You can try a purple colored sequence dress at a cocktail party. You can also pair a lehenga with a crop top.
Black color off shoulder dress is a perfect party outfit. This type of dress gives a smart look to young girls. You can get the same pattern tight fitting dress.
Nimrat Kaur Floral Saree Styles on Satin Tissue Fabric Collection
Ajay Devgn Style Guide for Men: Fashion Tips for a Dashing Look
Shefali Jariwala's Salwar Suits: Buy 8 Styles Under 2k
Look Like Royalty: Radhika Merchant's Painting-Inspired Saree & Blouse