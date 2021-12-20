Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too?

More skeletons are tumbling out of the closet as investigations into the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case as more names emerge other than that of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Troubles for Jacqueline started rising after her name started doing the rounds in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actress allegedly had received gifts from the conman worth crores of rupees which put her on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has been investigating the matter. Jacqueline’s intimate photos with the conman had also gone viral on social media. In fact, she was also briefly detained by the immigration department at the Mumbai airport after the ED issued a look-out notice against her, barring her from leaving the country.

Jacqueline was not the only actress whose name surfaced in regard to the conman and the money laundering case against him. Nora's name also appeared in the case and she was also interrogated by the agency, especially for allegedly taking an expensive BMW car as a gift from the conman. Now, if media reports are to be believed, the conman has claimed to have had connections with not just Jacqueline and Nora, but also some more celebrities from the Hindi film industry.

Media reports have said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who conned a businessman’s wife for Rs 200 under the pretext of saving her husband from legal cases against him, has claimed to be in touch with other actresses that including the names of Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

According to a news agency, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has claimed to know Shraddha Kapoor since the year 2015. He further claimed that he helped the ‘Ek Villain’ actress during the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s interrogation. The conman also reportedly claimed that when businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was in jail in the pornography racket bust case, he contacted the actress for his conditional release.

If that was not enough, media reports are also suggestive that the conman had claimed to be co-producing Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’. Sukesh Chandrasekhar reportedly has claimed to be good friends with actor Harman Baweja and was also planning on producing a film with him.

Meanwhile, another media report has called all these claims by the conman ‘bogus’. The report said that the claims had no meat, were false claims, and that the conman had no connection with the other celebrities.

