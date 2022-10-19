Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra registers complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan

    Actor Sherlyn Chopra who accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on Wednesday. She was spotted outside Juhu police station; while speaking to the media there, she said that she has also written to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, requesting to stop the telecast of Bigg Boss 16 which features the filmmaker as one of the contestants on the show.

    Sherlyn Chopra registers complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 7:28 PM IST

    Every season of Bigg Boss gets into controversies due to one reason or the other; This season too, the show has been in the midst of controversies, and this time, it is regarding filmmaker Sajid Khan and the ‘MeToo’ allegations of sexual misconduct pressed against him by several women. Since the time Sajid entered the Bigg Boss 16 house on October 1, the allegations of sexual misconduct by him resurfaced once again with actresses raising their voices against him and the makers of the show. Amidst this, actor Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who accused the filmmaker, filed a fresh complaint with Mumbai police on Wednesday.

    Sherlyn Chopra reached the Juhu police station in Mumbai to register a complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan. She previously sent a legal notice to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 over and has also multiple times voiced her opinion on social media over Sajid’s presence in the show.

    ALSO READ: Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    While speaking to the media outside Juhu police station, Sherlyn Chopra showed a copy of her complaint, further adding that she has also written to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, requesting to stop the telecast of Bigg Boss 16. She further said that for the past several days she and many others have requested the channel to oust Sajid Khan from the show but to no avail. And therefore, she decided to file a plaint with the cops.

    ALSO READ: SEXY pics, HOT video: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts assets in monochrome cut-out dress (WATCH)

    For the unversed, filmmaker Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by several women including Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi, among many others during the ‘MeToo’ movement that was started in 2018. The movement saw several women coming out in the open to speak against incidences of sexual misconduct.

    Meanwhile, recently, apart from Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi, television actor Kanishka Soni and Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee also accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Furthermore, celebrities such as singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Urfi Javed raised their voices against the filmmaker and the makers of Bigg Boss 6 for having him on the show.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 7:28 PM IST
