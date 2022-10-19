Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    A video of Urvashi Rautela went viral in which she was heard saying ‘I love you’. Fans of the actor and several others on social media assumed that the Bollywood beauty was confessing her feelings for cricketer Rishabh Pant. However, Urvashi has now issued a clarification over the now-viral video.

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Actor and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has been making the headlines lately. Talks about her personal life are being discussed a lot over her professional life. Every social media post of the actress is linked to cricketer Rishabh Pant. Not only this, but recently when Urvashi travelled to Australia, coinciding her trip with the Indian cricket team’s arrival there for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, many claimed that she went there for Pant.

    Even before talks about Urvashi Rautela’s Australia trip could settle, a new video of the actor surfaced online which showed her saying ‘I love you’ several times. And yet again, the social media users assumed that she was confessing her love for Rishabh Pant. There were also some who thought that it was a video call that she did with the cricketer.

    However, these assumptions have now been cleared by Urvashi Rautela herself. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor issued a clarification, saying that the ‘I love you’ video is not for Rishabh Pant, without naming him.

    “Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days… that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call,” wrote Urvashi Rautela, adding a folded hands emoji at the end of it.

    Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is presently in Australia today. While numerous people have started making assumptions that the actor has reached the continent to attend the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and cheer for team India, there are parallel reports that suggest something else. Per the reports and buzz doing rounds in the media, Urvashi might be visiting Australia not to cheer the Indian cricket team only, but possibly because she is looking up for an acting project there. However, reports about Urvashi Rautela looking at work projects in Australia cannot be confirmed as no word has been put out officially by the actor or her team.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
