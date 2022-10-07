Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls out Manya Singh for career-shaming Sreejita De; watch

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' is going to be quite a bang. The makers of the show have been releasing several promos for the season’s first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode which will see Salman Khan entering the Bigg Boss house to meet all the contestants. In one of the promos, a fierce fight between Manya Singh and Sreejita De was also shown. Here’s what Salman did after that.

    Makers of Bigg Boss 16 have dropped multiple promos for the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode which will be aired on Friday. Ahead of the episode's telecast, the promos increased the curiosity of the audience. Among the many short clippings from the episode that the makers posted on social media today, one video shows a fierce fight between Manya Singh and Sreejita De. While Manya is a former Miss India runner-up, Sreejita is a popular television actor who has also tried her hands in the film industry.

    In the promo that surfaced online, it a fight is shown between Manya Singh and Sreejita De. Manya accuses Sreejita of ratting out things. She then goes ahead career-shaming the actor, saying “I was the ambassador of the country. What are you? TV actress?”

    The drama did not go unnoticed by Bigg Boss 16’s host Salman Khan. He also made it a point to reprimand Manya for career-shaming Shreejita De. He is heard saying in the video to Manya, “Manya ke hisab se ye angar hai, aur baki sab bhangra hai (Manya believes that she is the best, while others are nothing).”

    Manya Singh comes from a humble background. The daughter of an autorickshaw driver, Manya is a former runner in a beauty pageant. Her struggle to climb up to popularity has been an inspiration for many. In fact, while introducing Manya as one of the contestants during the show’s grand premiere, Salman Khan also praised Manya for her achievements.

    Sreejita De, on the other hand, is a television actor. She was seen in many serials including ‘Uttaran’ in which she starred with her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Tina Datta. Sreejita played the role of ‘Mukta’ in the serial while Tina was seen as ‘Ichha/Meethi’.

