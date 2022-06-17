Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

An adorable picture that Priyanka Chopra posted on her Instagram handle, shows the three generations together as granny Madhu Chopra holds granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media and often shares her pictures on Instagram. Whether it is the Diwali Puja, Easter celebrations or pictures from her vacation, Priyanka often takes to Instagram to share pictures and moments with her social media family of fans and followers.

Early this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby daughter as they welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Since then, there has been a lot of excitement among their fans to catch a glimpse of their daughter.

Amidst this, to celebrate her mother’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the trio - mother, daughter and granddaughter, giving a glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra also wrote an adorable note along with the picture for her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.” wrote Priyank in the post.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Nick Jonas talked about his daughter. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born as a premature baby and thus was kept in the NICU for 100 days. Nick also called Priyanka Chopra the perfect life partner for standing like a rock in this difficult time.

As for Priyanka Chopra’s professional life, the actress is presently busy shooting for Amazon Prime's web series 'Citadel'. Apart from this, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara, an all-female film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix Resurrections released last year in December.