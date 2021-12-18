  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance; watch

    A tremendous dance competition was held between Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty in the house of Bigg Boss. Find out how many marks did they receive from Salman Khan for their performance.

    Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 6:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    These days, a lot is being seen in the house of Bigg Boss 15. The reality show never fails to go down on providing its viewers with entertainment, drama and controversies. A lot has been happening inside the house with contestants getting into catfights with one another and creating ruckus on the show.

    The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 – Weekend Ka Vaar, will have choreographer turned director, Remo D'Souza appearing as the special guest. And when Remo D’Souze is in the house, you expect nothing else but a night full of dance and masti. True to that, a dance competition will be held inside the house.

    In this competition, co-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty will be battling with each other while Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza will be judging their performances. A clip of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is going viral on social media, in which a dance competition is being seen between Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant.

    In the video, Shamita Shetty flaunts her killer moves on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous song on 'Halkat Jawani', while Rakhi Sawant dances on 'Laila Main Laila'. The performances by both the contestants are judged by Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza, while the other contestants have a great time watching their performance.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said

    When Salman Khan announced the results, Shamita Shetty had an objection to it. Revealing the scores, Salman marked Shamita Shetty’s performance with only ‘one mark’. As Shamita hilariously objected to Salman Khan’s judgement, Karan Kundra was left in splits. Meanwhile, when Rakhi Sawant’s performance was judged, she was given just a mark extra than Shamita – two points.

    People on social media are also liking the dance competition between Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant, taking to the comments section to mark the performances of the two contestants.

    The promo video was shared by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle; watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same SCJ

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch drb

    Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA

    football EPL Leeds United vs Arsenal mikel Arteta backs leadership group to step up no word on Lacazette's captaincy future

    Leeds United vs Arsenal: Arteta backs leadership group to step up; no word on Lacazette's captaincy future

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir appointed team mentor for Lucknow franchise-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir appointed team mentor for Lucknow franchise

    UP Election 2022 Congress party's mega Amethi push, 10,000 cadre join Rahul-Priyanka's 'Pratigya Padyatra'

    UP Election 2022: Congress party's mega Amethi push, 10,000 cadre join Rahul-Priyanka's 'Pratigya Padyatra'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon