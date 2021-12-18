Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance; watch

A tremendous dance competition was held between Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty in the house of Bigg Boss. Find out how many marks did they receive from Salman Khan for their performance.

These days, a lot is being seen in the house of Bigg Boss 15. The reality show never fails to go down on providing its viewers with entertainment, drama and controversies. A lot has been happening inside the house with contestants getting into catfights with one another and creating ruckus on the show.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 – Weekend Ka Vaar, will have choreographer turned director, Remo D'Souza appearing as the special guest. And when Remo D’Souze is in the house, you expect nothing else but a night full of dance and masti. True to that, a dance competition will be held inside the house.

In this competition, co-contestants Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty will be battling with each other while Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza will be judging their performances. A clip of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is going viral on social media, in which a dance competition is being seen between Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant.

In the video, Shamita Shetty flaunts her killer moves on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous song on 'Halkat Jawani', while Rakhi Sawant dances on 'Laila Main Laila'. The performances by both the contestants are judged by Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza, while the other contestants have a great time watching their performance.

When Salman Khan announced the results, Shamita Shetty had an objection to it. Revealing the scores, Salman marked Shamita Shetty’s performance with only ‘one mark’. As Shamita hilariously objected to Salman Khan’s judgement, Karan Kundra was left in splits. Meanwhile, when Rakhi Sawant’s performance was judged, she was given just a mark extra than Shamita – two points.

People on social media are also liking the dance competition between Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant, taking to the comments section to mark the performances of the two contestants.

The promo video was shared by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle; watch the video here:

