Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Shamita Shetty to hide everything in her bra, here's why

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a lot of news lately because of Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant. Here's why Rakhi told Shamita to keep things inside her bra. Read below to know the same.

There are a lot of things that are happening in the Bigg Boss 15 house. As a part of the new ticket to the finale mission, the house has been turned into a museum. This is because it is believed that some of the participants steal things. In the assigned task, some of the participants had to be thieves, and Shamita was one of them. Even before Rakhi had started the task, she was seen telling Shamita that, as the contestants will be busy fighting, she shall distract them and keep them busy. Chori karke chupa lena, she says while pointing at Shamita's breast. Shamita wonders how she shall hide things in her bra to which Rakhi says, "Bhagwaan nein kuch diya na diya ho, humko fixed tijoriyaan di hain." Shamita replies back by saying that she loves her.

Rakhi is one of the participants who has already made it to the finale. She is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Her husband Ritesh is also a part of the show.



In an earlier interview with Bollywood Life Rakhi had expressed her desire to be in the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband. She had said that she wanted her husband to go. "He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn't leave his wife like this after getting married", she said. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo

On the other side, Rakhi's co-contestant from the Bigg Boss house, Umar, was seen posting photos of Rakhi's husband Ritesh Singh with his first wife. According to Rakhi, they are not divorced. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

