    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video]

    Is Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same. The reality show has been creating a lot of controversies due to the behaviour of the different contestants.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Bigg Boss 15 has been creating controversies since October last year. This year the love birds on the show are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi, who have been two of the popular stars on the reality TV show. The two TV stars were seen getting cosy on the sets of the TV show many times.

    Now in a shocking turn of events, Tejasswi Prakash has claimed that she is pregnant. The makers of the show released a promo where she could be heard saying, "Main Maa Banne Wali Hoon" in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her fans got worried as what looked like a controversy was a prank played by actor Govinda and the host of the show Salman.

    Govinda shall be coming on the sets of the show for Sunday's episode. Salman and Govinda will be seen talking to Tejasswi and would be seen making her say silly statements which she has to talk directly with the other contestants.

    Tejasswi, who is known as Teja was seen telling Karan that, "Merko gas ho rahi hai" as told by Salman. Govinda asks her to show anger, and Teja says that it is not funny. Rajiv Adatia is shocked. Teja goes to Umar Riaz and then tells him that, "Main maa banne wali hoon aisa lag raha hai, gas se koi maa ban sakta hai kya"? Umar who is a doctor by profession, is shocked listening to the question of the actress. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Will Karan Kundrra get married next year to Tejasswi Prakash? Here's what we know

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 promises a lot of fun as the partner team is seen reuniting on the sets of the show. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are the top contestants who have made it to the grand finale of the show. Within three weeks, the grand finale of the show shall come on air. Also read: Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

