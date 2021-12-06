  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Rakhi Sawant is one such Bollywood actress who is known for creating news for varied reasons. Lately, she and Tejasswi Prakash's dance video created a stir on social media. Check out their Lavni dance here.

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rakhi Sawant is one such Bollywood actress who is known for creating news for varied reasons. Lately, she and Tejasswi Prakash's dance video created a stir on social media. Check out their lavani dance here.

    Rakhi Sawant is one such Bollywood diva who makes headlines for her antic actions. She is in the news again as she has got an entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is evident that when she had entered the Bigg Boss show, its fun had to be double. Now lately, a dance video of Rakhi has been doing rounds on social media, where she is seen competing with contestant Tejasswi Prakash which is being appreciated by everyone. The clip was posted by Colors TV channel

    As seen in the clip, both Rakhi and Tejasswi are seen doing Lavni dance in red coloured attires. The duo was seen dancing in front of Sara Ali Khan, who was also present in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The clip had created a stir on social media.

    Lately, Rakhi in the Bigg Boss house revealed that one of her body parts is fake. She had said all her teeth were fake and that she had got implants done. She had said that the cost of her teeth was Rs 16 lakh. Were you shocked after coming to know Rakhi's cost of teeth? Reportedly, the actress had spent Rs 1 lakh on one teeth. Reportedly even Tejasswi was shocked after hearing about Rakhi's dental implants in the Bigg Boss house. Also read: Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Entertaining statements of Bigg Boss contestant which will make your sides ache

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    To talk about Sara, she had entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her film Atrangi Re. She was also seen interacting with the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Salman was also seen bashing Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale.  He had also called Shamita provocative. While on the other hand, Sara was seen having fun with the housemates. The two Marathi mulgi's Rakhi and Tejasswi did Lavni dance and showed their energetic performances. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

     

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey? SCJ

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey?

    Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai called 'bhabi' by Karan Kundrra, find out why

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    UN decries Myanmar junta's politically-motivated Aung San Suu Kyi arrest-dnm

    UN decries Myanmar junta's ‘politically-motivated’ Aung San Suu Kyi arrest

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singh pact with BJP almost finalised talks continue on seat sharing gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's pact with BJP almost finalised, talks continue on seat sharing

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara goes on date night with surprise person, check out the pictures

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon