Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

Rakhi Sawant is one such Bollywood actress who is known for creating news for varied reasons. Lately, she and Tejasswi Prakash's dance video created a stir on social media. Check out their lavani dance here.

Rakhi Sawant is one such Bollywood diva who makes headlines for her antic actions. She is in the news again as she has got an entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is evident that when she had entered the Bigg Boss show, its fun had to be double. Now lately, a dance video of Rakhi has been doing rounds on social media, where she is seen competing with contestant Tejasswi Prakash which is being appreciated by everyone. The clip was posted by Colors TV channel

As seen in the clip, both Rakhi and Tejasswi are seen doing Lavni dance in red coloured attires. The duo was seen dancing in front of Sara Ali Khan, who was also present in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The clip had created a stir on social media.

Lately, Rakhi in the Bigg Boss house revealed that one of her body parts is fake. She had said all her teeth were fake and that she had got implants done. She had said that the cost of her teeth was Rs 16 lakh. Were you shocked after coming to know Rakhi's cost of teeth? Reportedly, the actress had spent Rs 1 lakh on one teeth. Reportedly even Tejasswi was shocked after hearing about Rakhi's dental implants in the Bigg Boss house. Also read: Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Entertaining statements of Bigg Boss contestant which will make your sides ache

To talk about Sara, she had entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her film Atrangi Re. She was also seen interacting with the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Salman was also seen bashing Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale. He had also called Shamita provocative. While on the other hand, Sara was seen having fun with the housemates. The two Marathi mulgi's Rakhi and Tejasswi did Lavni dance and showed their energetic performances. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason