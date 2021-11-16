  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht trends on Twitter for THIS reason, details here

    On Monday Asianet Newsable broke the news of ex-contestant Donal Bisht re-entering the Bigg Boss after outrage on social media by her fans. Now, the actress is trending on the social media platform Twitter. To know the reason behind this, continue reading. 

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 8:15 PM IST
    Donal Bisht is surely one of those few contestants who gained immense appreciation and a gazillion fan base in a comparatively lesser period of time pertaining to her stay in the Bigg Boss house. The actress got evicted within two weeks by the housemates who cited the reason for the actress being 'Too nice for the show'. 

    But now, Asianet Newsable has learnt that Donal is all set to re-enter the house soon. Asianet Newsable had exclusively informed its readers about this on Monday. With the news of her return to the dramatic Bigg Boss is out, Donal’s fans cannot keep calm. Fans have gone gaga after hearing the news and in no time, her hashtag #DonalBisht started trending on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction ‘unfair’; details inside

    Take a look at some of the tweets of her fan below:

    Earlier we saw how Donal was being cornered by the other co-contestants of the show. They all ganged up against her and voted her out, suggesting that she was “too nice” to be a part of the drama that the show offers. Although, the issue was not addressed on the ‘Weekend Ka Waar’ by the show’s host Salman Khan, but her fans left no stone unturned in extending their support to the actress! Even post her abrupt elimination, the entire social media went frenzy and all the fans expressed their displeasure in an outrageous way on her eviction. 

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

    Donal’s fandom went on calling her eviction one of the most unfair evictions in the history of the show. This led the makers of the show to think about bringing Donal back to the house. Donal will be seen entering the Bigg Boss by the weekend. Once she enters the house, it will be interesting to see how the contestants who voted her out previously, would react to her return.

