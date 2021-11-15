Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction ‘unfair’; details inside

Actress Donal Bisht will once again be seen inside the Bigg Boss house. The makers had to give in to the outrage by her fans on social media regarding her eviction. Continue reading to know further details.

The house of Bigg Boss is known for its twist and turns, especially when it is about evictions and wildcard entries. Asianet Newsable had reported on Saturday that there will be no eviction in Bigg Boss in its Sunday episode. Now, Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that former contestant, actor Donal Bisht is all set to make a comeback to the show.

A source closely associated with the actor has exclusively revealed to Asianet Newsable that Donal will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house once again. Talking to this reporter, the source said, “The makers of the show have decided to call Donal to enter the house once again. This is good news for all her fans who have supported her through the journey.”

Interestingly, Donal was not evicted due to people’s mandate but rather because of the Bigg Boss housemates. The contestants of the show had decided to vote her out since she was too ‘nice’ to be on the show. Looks like Donal’s ‘nice’ behaviour is what is bringing her back to the game, which may give the other contestants a good run for their money.

So, how is she coming back? Apparently, it is because of a social media outrage that her fans had carried out against her eviction, which made the show’s makers take her back. “Donal’s fans took to social media writing about the actress’s eviction from Bigg Boss. They termed it as the most ‘unfair’ eviction in Bigg Boss’s history, tagging the television channel in their posts. That is the main trigger behind her comeback,” the source said.

Furthermore, the source informed that it is by the end of this week that she will re-enter the house, adding that “the actress is a lot excited about her re-entry". Now that Donal will re-enter the house, that too with public support, it will be interesting to see what her game plan would be, and also how the contestants who once threw her out, would react to her return.