  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction ‘unfair’; details inside

    Actress Donal Bisht will once again be seen inside the Bigg Boss house. The makers had to give in to the outrage by her fans on social media regarding her eviction. Continue reading to know further details.

    Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction unfair details here drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 5:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The house of Bigg Boss is known for its twist and turns, especially when it is about evictions and wildcard entries. Asianet Newsable had reported on Saturday that there will be no eviction in Bigg Boss in its Sunday episode. Now, Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that former contestant, actor Donal Bisht is all set to make a comeback to the show. 

    A source closely associated with the actor has exclusively revealed to Asianet Newsable that Donal will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house once again. Talking to this reporter, the source said, “The makers of the show have decided to call Donal to enter the house once again. This is good news for all her fans who have supported her through the journey.”

    ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Donal Bisht’s fan unhappy with eviction, here is what they have to say

    Interestingly, Donal was not evicted due to people’s mandate but rather because of the Bigg Boss housemates. The contestants of the show had decided to vote her out since she was too ‘nice’ to be on the show. Looks like Donal’s ‘nice’ behaviour is what is bringing her back to the game, which may give the other contestants a good run for their money.

    So, how is she coming back? Apparently, it is because of a social media outrage that her fans had carried out against her eviction, which made the show’s makers take her back. “Donal’s fans took to social media writing about the actress’s eviction from Bigg Boss. They termed it as the most ‘unfair’ eviction in Bigg Boss’s history, tagging the television channel in their posts. That is the main trigger behind her comeback,” the source said.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

    Furthermore, the source informed that it is by the end of this week that she will re-enter the house, adding that “the actress is a lot excited about her re-entry". Now that Donal will re-enter the house, that too with public support, it will be interesting to see what her game plan would be, and also how the contestants who once threw her out, would react to her return.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Donal Bisht fan unhappy with eviction , here is what they have to say drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Donal Bisht’s fan unhappy with eviction, here is what they have to say

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Was Afsana Khan cheated by housemates? Here is what had happened drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Was Afsana Khan cheated by housemates? Here is what had happened

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom

    Video Icon
    Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach role-ayh

    Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach retirement

    Video Icon
    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk all about it gcw

    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk? Here's what study reveals

    Video Icon
    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside

    Video Icon
    India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline-dnm

    India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    russia s 400 triumf surface to air missile system all you need to know indian air force

    Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

    Video Icon
    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation gcw

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation

    Video Icon
    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon