    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

    Actress and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Donal Bisht, has earned a whopping number of fans in a short time and has had a journey worth documenting. From trending across three countries to being one of the most loved contestants in the house, the actress has had a short but impressive journey in the reality show. Read on to know how she earned the tag of a ‘Lone Warrior’ by her fans.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
    Graceful, strong and independent are the words that would come to a viewer’s mind upon witnessing actress Donal Bisht’s performance in Bigg Boss 15. Although after shooting for two web shows and a film, the actress was not very convinced about stepping into television again; but she did say yes to show considering that it could be an experience worthwhile.

    Donal, who’s known for her optimistic nature and strong headedness has in the past held social media campaigns to uplift the spirit of her followers. From ‘Open Up To Donal’, to ‘Pledge to be Positive’, the actress has held campaigns that encouraged her followers to stay strong even during tough times. She also carried the same attitude even in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

    The actress had a phenomenal entry into the show where she wore a glittery red dress that resembled Jennifer Lopez. Donal came across as witty and strong on the first day itself. But as days passed by, we have seen the actress being targeted by the housemates. Although not many could have dealt with circumstances like these, we saw how Donal emerged stronger than ever as days passed by. From her witty comebacks, powerful game to her empathetic nature, we saw a never-seen-before side of Donal that earned her a massive fanbase.

    Looking back, Donal is the only contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, who trended for days in three countries together: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The actress has once again proved to be a ray of positivity and hope even in the most controversial show of India. The actress will soon be seen in the film ‘Dare to Sleep’ alongside popular south star, Sunil. She will also be seen as a leading lady in two upcoming web shows, ‘The Socho Project’ and ‘In Cold Blood’.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
