  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him

    Bigg Boss 15 has been getting interesting because of the contestants in the show. It was seen that Abhijit Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal were getting into an ugly fight. Read to know all details about the same. 
     

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting every day. In tonight's episode, we shall see that an intense fight is taking place between Abhijit Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have got into a heated argument and are also insulting one another. In one of the promos, Abhijit is seen getting angry. He is seen removing his shirt and is seen challenging Pratik to bash him. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also gets into a fight, and in no time, a big fight happens between Abhijeet and Devoleena. She was seen spitting at him and locking herself in the bathroom.

    Abhijit later tells Pratik that he is a devil. An angry Pratik tells him that he shall punch Abhijit on his face. Abhijit loses his temper and removes his shirt. He tells Pratik, "Agar ek baap ki aulaad hai toh maar mujhe.” 

    Devoleena extends support to Pratik, and in this way, a big fight happens between Abhijeet and Devoleena. Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its finale. The show is becoming interesting every single day. The makers of the show previously had given housemates a chance to make their positions safe in the finale via the 'ticket to finale tasks'. However, Rakhi Sawant won the first ticket to the finale list.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said

    As per the earlier reports, there were chances of midnight eviction taking place. As per reports, Abhijit Bichukale had the highest chances of getting evicted in the coming week. It was seen in earlier episodes that housemates had selected Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the two participants who would not get the finale ticket. They would be sent for nominations. The report also added that the names of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz were also added in the nomination week. What do you feel about Abhijit as a contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house?

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for showing love angle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Pratik Sehajpal
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for showing love angle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Pratik Sehajpal SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for showing love angle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Pratik Sehajpal

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here is what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here's what we know

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Premature baby declared dead by doctors miraculously found alive while being prepared for burial-dnm

    Premature baby declared dead by doctors miraculously found alive while being prepared for burial

    Pakistan invites India to SAARC summit, India denies receiving official invite - ADT

    Pakistan invites India to SAARC summit, India denies receiving official invite

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments RCB

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, doesn't even know how to sit in a temple-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘doesn't even know how to sit in a temple’

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon