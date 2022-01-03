Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him

Bigg Boss 15 has been getting interesting because of the contestants in the show. It was seen that Abhijit Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal were getting into an ugly fight. Read to know all details about the same.

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting every day. In tonight's episode, we shall see that an intense fight is taking place between Abhijit Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal. The two have got into a heated argument and are also insulting one another. In one of the promos, Abhijit is seen getting angry. He is seen removing his shirt and is seen challenging Pratik to bash him. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also gets into a fight, and in no time, a big fight happens between Abhijeet and Devoleena. She was seen spitting at him and locking herself in the bathroom.

Abhijit later tells Pratik that he is a devil. An angry Pratik tells him that he shall punch Abhijit on his face. Abhijit loses his temper and removes his shirt. He tells Pratik, "Agar ek baap ki aulaad hai toh maar mujhe.”

Devoleena extends support to Pratik, and in this way, a big fight happens between Abhijeet and Devoleena. Bigg Boss 15 is coming closer to its finale. The show is becoming interesting every single day. The makers of the show previously had given housemates a chance to make their positions safe in the finale via the 'ticket to finale tasks'. However, Rakhi Sawant won the first ticket to the finale list.

As per the earlier reports, there were chances of midnight eviction taking place. As per reports, Abhijit Bichukale had the highest chances of getting evicted in the coming week. It was seen in earlier episodes that housemates had selected Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the two participants who would not get the finale ticket. They would be sent for nominations. The report also added that the names of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz were also added in the nomination week. What do you feel about Abhijit as a contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house?

