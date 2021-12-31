Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for showing love angle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 show is not being liked by the audiences lately. They are of the opinion that the love angle between Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is being put deliberately.

In the latest Bigg Boss 15 episode, we saw the elimination round taking place. The nominated participants Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, and Abhijit Bichukale took part in the task. However, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate one person. Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty got nominated with Umar and Abhijit.

During the task, we saw that Pratik and Devoleena were at loggerheads with one another. Pratik was seen stopping the other participants on many occasions when he felt that things were going out of his hand. The audiences felt that Pratik and Devoleena were falling in love with one another.

Fans of Devoleena said that Pratik was not interested in Devoleena. Another one said to stop the fake angle. Some also wrote that Devoleena is not interested in Pratik, and she is playing dirty games in order to win the show. She needs to be evicted.

One of the fans slammed the makers and said that "Pratik Devoleena aren’t couple so don’t dare to do this shit again. They’re only friends.” For the unversed TV actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was in a relationship for 6-7 years? She opened up about her past relationship on a popular show named Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two. In the now-viral clip, it could be seen that the actress had become emotional and teary-eyed while talking about one of her ex-boyfriends.

Talking about the show, it was hosted by power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Devoleena had witnessed an emotional moment when she was asked by Riteish and Genelia that what % of the masses believed that after commitment, men disappear more than women do? Devoleena and Jasmin Bhasin replied, saying 50%, while Jay Bhanushali and Terence Lewis felt 60%.

On this front, the actress had made a daring statement saying that the question was incorrect. She also said that boys do not give a commitment on the first hand, and even if they by mistake end up committing, they always think about how to escape from the same.

