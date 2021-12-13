Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said

Farah Khan was seen taking over the hosting responsibilities in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen schooling and insulting Pratik Sehajpal. Read to know about the latest updates in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

As Salman Khan's flight from Dubai had got delayed it was Farah Khan who stepped into his shoes to be in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen giving the contestants a wake-up call and took up all the hosting duties like a pro. However, fans of Pratik were unhappy when she blamed him and Karan Kundrra for everything.

It was during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Farah had asked Pratik to not complain about Karan. She had told Pratik that he was holding Karan responsible for everything and, if he were given a chance, would also blame him for the rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

Pratik justified himself and said that he had forgiven Karan for his mistakes, but he did not forget about the same. Farah pointed that Pratik held grudges against the actor and never let things go. She had also asked Shamita Shetty to validate her point and said that Pratik should slow down on taking things as the audience is not being able to understand his wordfs without any subtitles. Farah had also slammed him for taking part in silly fights and arguing without any reason.

Previously even singer Neha Bhasin had insulted Pratik. It was seen that as soon as Neha had entered the show she was seen giving a warning to Karan Kundrra and said that he should stop back biting behind people. Amid all of this, Neha, who is Pratik's best friend, also gave him a warning. She pushed him when he tried to come and hug her. She also told Pratik to keep a safe distance from him. Neha says that she does not want to be in that space again. She also said that people change according to their mood, and that is not proper. Neha feels that Pratik talks in the same way with everyone and has repetitive patterns. Hence she did not want the connection.




