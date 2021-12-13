  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said

    Farah Khan was seen taking over the hosting responsibilities in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen schooling and insulting Pratik Sehajpal. Read to know about the latest updates in the Bigg Boss 15 house.
     

    Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan insults Pratik Sehajpal in house, here's what she had said SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 7:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As Salman Khan's flight from Dubai had got delayed it was Farah Khan who stepped into his shoes to be in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was seen giving the contestants a wake-up call and took up all the hosting duties like a pro. However, fans of Pratik were unhappy when she blamed him and Karan Kundrra for everything.

    It was during one of the  Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Farah had asked Pratik to not complain about Karan. She had told Pratik that he was holding Karan responsible for everything and, if he were given a chance, would also blame him for the rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

    Pratik justified himself and said that he had forgiven Karan for his mistakes, but he did not forget about the same. Farah pointed that Pratik held grudges against the actor and never let things go. She had also asked Shamita Shetty to validate her point and said that Pratik should slow down on taking things as the audience is not being able to understand his wordfs without any subtitles. Farah had also slammed him for taking part in silly fights and arguing without any reason. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan takes a dig on Afsana Khan, questions, 'Do you want to be Dolly Bindra of the show'?

    Previously even singer Neha Bhasin had insulted Pratik. It was seen that  as soon as Neha had entered the show she was seen giving a warning to Karan Kundrra and said that he should stop back biting behind people. Amid all of this, Neha, who is Pratik's best friend, also gave him a warning. She pushed him when he tried to come and hug her. She also told Pratik to keep a safe distance from him. Neha says that she does not want to be in that space again. She also said that people change according to their mood, and that is not proper. Neha feels that Pratik talks in the same way with everyone and has repetitive patterns. Hence she did not want the connection. Also read: Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated; read details

        

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same SCJ

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey? SCJ

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey?

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur-ayh

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Last-16 draw declared null after Manchester United error, new draw to occur

    Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date drb

    Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date

    Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar over a dozen policemen injured

    BREAKING: Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar; over a dozen policemen injured

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi says Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says 'Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai'

    Rajinikanth to PM Narendra Modi: Here's what Thalaiva tweeted; also, check out his birthday pictures RCB

    Rajinikanth to PM Narendra Modi: Here's what Thalaiva tweeted; also, check out his birthday pictures

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon