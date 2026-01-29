Volkswagen India plans to launch five new models in 2026, including SUVs, sedans, and EVs. The Tayron R-Line will debut first as a premium 7-seater SUV, followed by one new model every quarter to boost brand presence and customer engagement.

German auto brand Volkswagen has announced that it will launch five new models in India in 2026. After showcasing the Tayron R-Line, Volkswagen India announced its new product plan for 2026. The company confirmed that it will introduce five new models in the Indian market, with one new model being launched every quarter. Volkswagen India has officially released a teaser of its 2026 product plan. The image shared by the company clearly shows five vehicles. This indicates that Volkswagen is gearing up for its biggest product launches in recent years. This includes SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Tayron R-Line will be the first of these new models to be launched in India. Volkswagen says the goal of continuously launching new models is to maintain the brand's presence among the people and increase customer engagement. The company says its main goals for 2026 are premium and attractive products, a great customer experience, and a unique brand experience. Details of the remaining four models have not yet been revealed.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Key Features

The Tayron R-Line will be the company's flagship SUV in India, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. It marks Volkswagen's return to the premium three-row SUV segment after the discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace. This 7-seater SUV is built on the MQB Evo platform and has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Its wheelbase is 2,789 mm to accommodate the third row, which is 109 mm longer than the Tiguan.

Massage Seats Inside

The Tayron R-Line features sporty bumpers, R-Line badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin features a driver-facing 15-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. Features include leather seats with ventilated and massage function front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Matrix LED headlamps, 30-color ambient lighting, and up to 850 liters of boot space with the third row folded. It is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.

Competitor Fortuner

While the Tiguan R-Line was a completely imported (CBU) model, the Tayron R-Line will be assembled in India. As a result, its price is expected to be more competitive. Its approximate ex-showroom price could be between ₹43 lakh and ₹50 lakh. This SUV will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the upcoming MG Majesty.