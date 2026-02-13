Best Beginner Cars in India: Top 5 Models for New Drivers After Passing the Test
When choosing a car for beginners and first-time buyers, a few things need consideration. Let's look at the top 5 cars for new drivers in India, focusing on ease of driving, safety, and budget.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a mix of style, comfort, and practicality. Its easy steering, compact size, and smooth petrol engine make it ideal for beginners. A CNG version is also available.
Hyundai Venue
If you want a compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue is a great option. You can drive it smoothly in city traffic. A turbo engine option is available for those who want more power.
Tata Tiago
The Tata Tiago is one of the safest hatchbacks. It scored a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP safety tests. It's low-maintenance and easy to handle on busy roads.
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch is another great car for beginners. This micro-SUV has high ground clearance and a commanding driving position. You can drive it in cities without any hassle.
Maruti Swift
The Swift, one of Maruti's popular models, is perfect for beginners. Its look and feel are appealing. It's also an easy-to-handle car. Maruti's reliability and service network attract all customers.
