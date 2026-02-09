Run 320 km for Just ₹30! Top 5 Electric Scooters and Prices
Electric scooters are here to end your worries. They're a huge hit with buyers right now. Why? Because you can find scooters that go over 150 to 300 km on a single charge. And it only costs about ₹15-30! So, what are their prices?
Top 5 Long Range Electric Scooters in India
Electric two-wheelers are getting super popular in India. They're a great way to forget about high gas prices, maintenance headaches, and pollution. That's why buyers are loving these scooters right now.
Electric Scooters
You can find scooters that go 150 to 300 km on one charge. This makes them perfect for office commutes or daily errands. Today, we'll look at five e-scooters that offer a range of nearly 300 km.
Ola S1 Pro Sport
When it comes to long range, Ola is a top name. It has a 5.2 kWh battery for a max range of 320 km. With a 5.5 kW motor, it hits a top speed of 141 km/h. The ex-showroom price starts from just ₹1,64,999.
Simple One Gen 2
This model is a hit among new-gen e-scooters. It has a 5 kWh battery for a 265 km range and an 8.8 kW motor for a 115 km/h top speed. Its ex-showroom price is just ₹1,77,999.
TVS iQube ST
From the trusted brand TVS, this scooter is a top seller. It has a 5.3 kWh battery giving a 212 km range. Its 4.4 kW motor reaches a top speed of 82 km/h. The ex-showroom price is just ₹1,62,704.
River Indie
This scooter catches the eye with its sporty look and sturdy build. It has a 4 kWh battery, giving a 163 km range on one charge, and a 6.7 kW motor for a 90 km/h top speed. The ex-showroom price is just ₹1,42,999.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
A great option for those wanting long range on a budget. It has a 3.5 kWh battery for a 150-211 km range and a 2.2 kW motor. Its top speed is 72 km/h, and the ex-showroom price is just ₹1,17,699.
