Elon Musk quits DOGE: Look at Tesla CEO's net worth, car and real estate collection and more
Elon Musk has resigned from his position as head of DOGE. Beyond his government role, Musk's vast empire includes SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and more. His impressive portfolio extends to luxury cars, private jets, and a unique real estate collection.
Elon Musk, the billionaire, declared that his tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE," is coming to an end. In a statement on X (previously Twitter), Elon Musk, who has played a key role in the cost-cutting task group since its creation earlier this year, announced his resignation from the Donald Trump administration.
Elon Musk was designated as a "special government employee," which allows anyone to work for the government for 130 days a year. Elon Musk's tenure would inevitably hit this limit by the end of May, counting from Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 of this year.
A look at his net worth
Elon Musk , the man behind Tesla , SpaceX, and several other groundbreaking ventures, has revolutionised multiple industries, from electric vehicles to space exploration. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at $428.6 billion.
Elon Musk's car collection
Ford Model T
Musk's admiration for the early days of the automobile industry is symbolized by this iconic piece of automotive history.
Lotus Esprit
Musk's particular favorite, this submarine-like vehicle is well-known for its role in the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.
McLaren F1
Musk's preference for high-performance automobiles is best shown by the McLaren F1, a rare and much sought-after supercar.
Roadster
The vehicle that made Tesla famous was the Roadster. Musk famously used a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to send the Roadster into orbit.
BMW 320i
Musk's more understated pick, the BMW 320i, serves as a reminder that even billionaires have basic tastes.
1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster
The E-Type was Musk’s childhood dream and when he eventually was in a position to buy one, he chose the model with a 4.2-litre six-cylinder engine that makes 265 horsepower.
Musk as the founder or significant shareholder of several influential companies:
SpaceX
Musk's private space transportation and aerospace manufacturing business is called SpaceX. With the intention of lowering the cost of space travel and eventually enabling multi-planetary human life, SpaceX has created the Falcon rockets, Dragon spacecraft, and Starship.
Tesla
By producing high-performance electric cars, Tesla transformed the automotive sector. Tesla's influence goes beyond automobiles because it also produces solar and energy storage devices.
Neuralink
It is a startup that aims to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence. It focuses on building brain-machine interfaces that might assist cure neurological illnesses.
The Boring startup
This startup employs tunneling technology to build underground transportation systems like the Hyperloop.
Musk's acquisition of Twitter has generated headlines, with plans to overhaul the platform's approach to free speech, data protection, and user engagement.
Owns private jets
Elon Musk's lavish collection of private aircraft serves as a backdrop for his opulent lifestyle. Among the several Gulfstream aircraft that Musk owns is the Gulfstream G700, which is valued at about $78 million (Rs 640 crore).
The G700 can accommodate up to 19 people thanks to its five living spaces, two bathrooms, and 20 oval windows. The jet is the pinnacle of luxury travel, with Rolls-Royce engines and a range of 7,500 nautical miles.
Musk also owns a Gulfstream G650ER, which is valued at around $66.5 million (Rs 509 crore), in addition to the G700. Musk's collection of private jets demonstrates his taste for efficiency and comfort as he travels the world for his different business endeavors.
A look at his real estate portfolio
Musk’s real estate journey has been anything but conventional. He has owned several luxurious properties.
Bel-Air mansion
Musk paid $17 million for a seven-bedroom, thirteen-bathroom house in Bel-Air, California. The 20,248-square-foot property has amenities including a wine cellar, tennis court, and pool.
Gene Wilder's Estate
In 2013, Musk paid $6.75 million to purchase Gene Wilder's estate, which he then converted into AdAstra, a private school. Musk's love of architecture and heritage preservation is evident in the property, which is situated on a golf course.
Hillsborough Estate
Located on 47 acres in Hillsborough, California, Musk's 100-year-old estate features a ballroom, hiking trails, and canyons. Although it is not for sale at the moment, the home demonstrates Musk's taste for large living areas that blend in with the environment.
Tiny House at Boca Chica/Starbase
In an unexpected move, Musk disclosed that his primary dwelling is a modest $50,000 bungalow near SpaceX's Boca Chica factory. The minimalist "Casita" model, built by Boxabl, stands out from his other residences and shows his desire to focus on his job while reducing personal comforts.