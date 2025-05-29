Image Credit : ANI

Elon Musk's car collection

Ford Model T

Musk's admiration for the early days of the automobile industry is symbolized by this iconic piece of automotive history.

Lotus Esprit

Musk's particular favorite, this submarine-like vehicle is well-known for its role in the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.

McLaren F1

Musk's preference for high-performance automobiles is best shown by the McLaren F1, a rare and much sought-after supercar.

Roadster

The vehicle that made Tesla famous was the Roadster. Musk famously used a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to send the Roadster into orbit.

BMW 320i

Musk's more understated pick, the BMW 320i, serves as a reminder that even billionaires have basic tastes.

1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

The E-Type was Musk’s childhood dream and when he eventually was in a position to buy one, he chose the model with a 4.2-litre six-cylinder engine that makes 265 horsepower.