A Tesla owner impressed Elon Musk by enjoying espresso while using FSD to drive to the beach. The video sparked discussions online about the future of autonomous driving and its potential impact on daily life.

A Tesla owner recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a video of himself sipping espresso while his car drove him to the beach hands-free. “Never been more happy to drink my espresso," Lucas Paturini posted, tagging @elonmusk and @Tesla. The Tesla CEO responded with trademark flair: “This is so cool. Make your espresso on the road while your Tesla drives itself".

Pasturini also praised his Tesla car's FSD function. The most cutting-edge driver-support technology offered by Tesla is its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which enables the vehicle to steer, brake, accelerate, and even negotiate city streets with little assistance from a human.

Netizens reacted to the video, with some suggesting recommendations and others praising the artificial car's abilities. "I will allow the coffee pods for now, but when FSD is unsupervised, please use a proper espresso machine without pods," wrote Cybertruck influencer Jeremy Judkins.

Another user said that the electronic automobile promotes laziness. "It's just more lazy enabling. I'm 72, and I don't see any real benefits to Teslas," tweeted X user Bob Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the electric car company's sales are "doing well" following a drop after the world's richest person garnered criticism for assisting US President Donald Trump in reducing the government workforce. Since Trump took office, Tesla dealerships have become scenes of protest and vandalism in the United States and beyond.

When asked if he was worried about the effects of his political positions on sales at the electric carmaker, Musk hit back to say the company was doing fine.