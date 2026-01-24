Tata Motors has launched 17 new trucks, including the brand-new Azura, EV trucks, and advanced Prima and Signa models. These vehicles feature higher payload capacity and enhanced safety features for modern logistics.

Tata Motors, one of the country's leading vehicle manufacturers, has launched 17 new trucks across various ranges. They were unveiled at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The brand-new Azura, the first-ever EV trucks entering the market, and advanced versions of the Prima, Signa, and Ultra models, designed with driver safety and owner profitability in mind, were showcased in the presence of the company's MD and CEO, Girish Wagh, and Vice President, Rajesh Kaul.

Speaking on the occasion, Wagh said, 'Due to the country's progressive policies, modern infrastructure, and logistics demand, the truck sector is undergoing rapid and significant changes. We have manufactured our trucks to meet future needs. Our goal is for those who drive our trucks to reach home safely. Under the motto 'Better Always,' we innovate in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat principle. The currently launched trucks are the result of 4-5 years of research and 2-3 years of testing.'

Zero Carbon Goal by 2045:

India has set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. However, at Tata, we are striving to achieve this by 2045. To support this, we have introduced electric trucks and upgraded diesel vehicles to consume less fuel, Wagh added.

The Amazing Azura:

Tata's new 'Azura' model trucks belong to the Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) segment. Various models are available, capable of carrying 7 to 19 tonnes of cargo. Equipped with a 3.6-liter diesel engine, it is ideal for transporting e-commerce goods, household items, construction materials, agricultural products, and industrial goods. For driver convenience, spacious and safe cabins that can accommodate two people have been provided.

EV Truck:

At a time when two-wheeler and four-wheeler manufacturers and customers are slowly shifting towards EVs, Tata Motors has ventured into producing electric trucks, introducing models capable of carrying 7-55 tonnes. Their Ultra series is available in 7, 9, and 12-tonne capacities. The Prima E.55S prime mover has 470 kW of power and a 453 kWh battery capacity. The Prima E.28K tipper, designed for the mining and construction sectors, supports fast operations and eco-friendly mining.

The batteries of these giants can be fast-charged (in 2 hours), and a system for simultaneous charging using 2 guns has been provided to speed it up further. Although their prices have not been disclosed, it is said they will be set according to their capacity.

Priority on Safety:

To ensure driver safety, all of Tata's trucks have been tested under European crash regulations. They are capable of withstanding impacts from the top, front, and both sides of the cabin. This ensures drivers can remain safe during head-on collisions or rollovers.

Additionally, there are systems to adjust the truck's speed according to other vehicles on the road, maintain a safe distance from them, and alert the driver if they stray from the lane or doze off.

Increased Payload Capacity:

A major change in the upgraded trucks is the increase in their payload capacity. Under this, Tata trucks can now carry 1.8 tonnes more weight than before. This will reduce fuel consumption by 7% and lower owner costs by 60%. It is noteworthy that this has been achieved without increasing the size of the trucks or the number of wheels.