Tata Curvv to have 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, expected to debut in 2024

Tata Motors has retained the styling elements from the EV concept for the Curvv ICE, making only minor changes to the exterior. The sleek and edgy exterior is paired with minimalistic interiors. The production model is expected to make its debut in 2024.

The Curvv ICE concept, which made its debut over a year after the Curvv EV version, was one of the attractions of the Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023. The 1.2L TGDi petrol engine that will power the internal combustion engine (ICE) type has been verified.

For the Curvv ICE, Tata Motors kept the stylistic cues from the EV concept and made only a few external alterations. Interiors are kept simple to complement the edgy and slick appearance. In 2024, the production model is anticipated to emerge. The turbocharged petrol powertrain that will go in the ICE version was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

This 1.2L turbo GDi petrol engine has a maximum output of 123 horsepower and 225 Nm. This powerplant will have both a manual and an automatic transmission.

Also Read | Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

Tata Curvv's front fascia has stylish LED DRLs and triangular headlights. Massive air dams are present on the front bumper, and the top grille design looks cleaner than it did on the EV version. The side profile is unique despite the front end's sleekness. The Curvv's frameless doors, which have never been seen in the sector before, are what draw the most attention. Additionally, it boasts coupe-like body lines and a sloping roof line. Additionally, the design includes flush door handles, alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches.

On the interior, the entertainment and digital driver display panels are separated by an LED strip that runs the length of the flat dashboard. Although customary for a concept car, the production version is probably going to change the simplicity. The Tata emblem is imprinted in the centre of the two-spoke steering wheel, which maintains the retro-snazzy design. A sizable panoramic sunroof is also included.

Also Read | Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

The Tata Curvv ICE production vehicle is anticipated to be presented the following year. It is anticipated that they would cost between Rs. 15 and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). When it goes on sale, the Curvv ICE will go up against SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq as well as the segment-leading Hyundai Creta.

Also Read | Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

(Photo: Tata Motors Cars | Twitter)