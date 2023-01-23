Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Curvv to have 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, expected to debut in 2024

    Tata Motors has retained the styling elements from the EV concept for the Curvv ICE, making only minor changes to the exterior. The sleek and edgy exterior is paired with minimalistic interiors. The production model is expected to make its debut in 2024.

    Tata Curvv to have 1 2L TGDi petrol engine expected to debut in 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    The Curvv ICE concept, which made its debut over a year after the Curvv EV version, was one of the attractions of the Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023. The 1.2L TGDi petrol engine that will power the internal combustion engine (ICE) type has been verified.

    For the Curvv ICE, Tata Motors kept the stylistic cues from the EV concept and made only a few external alterations. Interiors are kept simple to complement the edgy and slick appearance. In 2024, the production model is anticipated to emerge. The turbocharged petrol powertrain that will go in the ICE version was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

    This 1.2L turbo GDi petrol engine has a maximum output of 123 horsepower and 225 Nm. This powerplant will have both a manual and an automatic transmission.

    Also Read | Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Tata Curvv's front fascia has stylish LED DRLs and triangular headlights. Massive air dams are present on the front bumper, and the top grille design looks cleaner than it did on the EV version. The side profile is unique despite the front end's sleekness. The Curvv's frameless doors, which have never been seen in the sector before, are what draw the most attention. Additionally, it boasts coupe-like body lines and a sloping roof line. Additionally, the design includes flush door handles, alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches.

    On the interior, the entertainment and digital driver display panels are separated by an LED strip that runs the length of the flat dashboard. Although customary for a concept car, the production version is probably going to change the simplicity. The Tata emblem is imprinted in the centre of the two-spoke steering wheel, which maintains the retro-snazzy design. A sizable panoramic sunroof is also included.

    Also Read | Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

    The Tata Curvv ICE production vehicle is anticipated to be presented the following year. It is anticipated that they would cost between Rs. 15 and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). When it goes on sale, the Curvv ICE will go up against SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq as well as the segment-leading Hyundai Creta.

    Also Read | Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    (Photo: Tata Motors Cars | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India prices start at Rs 6 crore know all about it gcw

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Mahindra XUV400 One of one Edition to be auctioned Know what is so special about it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one Edition to be auctioned; Know what is so special about it

    Citroen e C3 vs Tata Tiago ev Know which electric car is better range battery charging time more gcw

    Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Which is better comparison of price range more gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

    Recent Stories

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down - adt

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB signs Glan Martins again-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Glan Martins again

    Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay HC denies bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma AJR

    Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay HC denies bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma

    Union Budget 2023 GDP to Economic Survey more Annual budget terminology decoded gcw

    Union Budget 2023: GDP to Economic Survey & more; Annual budget terminology decoded

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon