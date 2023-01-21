Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    The Bentley Bentayga EWB continues with the traditional styling cues of the luxury SUV, but it does get an increment in the wheelbase, which is apparent around the rear door. The leather-wrapped dashboard features a large touchscreen infotainment unit, and the front seats are 20-way adjustable and come with heating and ventilation functions.

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India prices start at Rs 6 crore know all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    The Bentley Bentayga EWB variant is now available in India, with pricing beginning at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV's manufacturing started in October after the model's unveiling in May 2022.

    Regarding the new model, the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheel Base (EWB) features a 180mm increase in wheelbase length over the previous model. While the total length has become longer to 5,322mm, the wheelbase has gone up from 2,995mm to 3,175mm. The increase in size has given second-row passengers greater room.

    Also Read | Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

    The Bentayga EWB's standout features include what the manufacturer dubs "Airline seats," which are the most sophisticated seats ever installed in a vehicle. There are 22 different methods to tweak the auto-climate sensing system, which tracks 177 distinct pressure variations throughout six zones.The business seat function where the seat moves into its most upright position, thereby making it convenient to work on the move.  A leather footrest extends from the rear of the front seat when the seat reclines to a maximum of 40 degrees in the relax mode, which is also available.

    Other features include heated centre armrest and rear doors, power-closing rear doors, and all-wheel steering on the Bentayga extended wheelbase. Three sitting options are available, including the iconic 4+1 seating arrangement with 16 adjustment options, heating, ventilation, and five different massage programmes.

    Also Read | Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    To ensure that rear occupants do not have to put much effort to close/open doors, they are powered. The Bentayga EWB offers 180 mm extra legroom over its standard counterpart.

    A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 542 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque powers the Bentayga EWB. The car can go from 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds when coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra XUV400 One of one Edition to be auctioned Know what is so special about it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one Edition to be auctioned; Know what is so special about it

    Citroen e C3 vs Tata Tiago ev Know which electric car is better range battery charging time more gcw

    Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Which is better comparison of price range more gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced range of Max variants increased to 453km gcw

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, range of Max variants increased to 453km

    Recent Stories

    football Dani Alves arrested in Barcelona for sexual assault allegation; Pumas UNAM terminates contract-ayh

    Dani Alves arrested in Barcelona for sexual assault allegation; Pumas UNAM terminates contract

    Gang rape survivor made to wait 12 hours in police van for medical examination

    Gang rape survivor made to wait 12 hours in police van for medical examination in Odisha's Keonjhar

    BBC thrives on sensationalism, documentary on Modi nefarious former bureaucrats, judges

    'BBC thrives on sensationalism, documentary on Modi nefarious'

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released Know how to download other details gcw

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

    James Cameron applauded SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful' vma

    James Cameron hails SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon