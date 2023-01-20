Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

The new version of the hatchback gets an array of cosmetic updates along with gaining several new comfort and safety features as compared to its predecessor. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift has been introduced in the nation by Hyundai India for a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta are the four trim levels that have been offered. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift features the same 1.2L petrol engine in addition to CNG options that are pre-installed.

Bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift are currently open at a nominal fee of Rs 11,000 each. The new hatchback is the first hatchback in its category to be equipped with 4 airbags as a standard safety feature. Regarding exterior improvements, it has a new bumper up front and a large, black grille. Along with new tri-arrow-shaped LED DRLs, the front fascia has a fresh set of 15-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights are installed at the back and are connected by a light bar.

Along with the current five colours, Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios makeover will also come in a new Spark Green colour scheme.

It has the same 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automated temperature control with rear AC vents, and wireless charging as the previous model. High-end amenities including cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and USB type-C charging ports are included in the range-topping models.

By making four airbags, ABS, and EBD standard throughout the whole hatchback version line-up, the safety features have received a lot of attention. The best models will also come with with bells and whistles like six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC, and hill-hold assist.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift's 1.2L petrol engine with a maximum output of 83 bhp and a maximum torque of 114 Nm stays the same mechanically. It is available as standard with a 5-speed manual transmission. A 5-speed AMT unit is also available as an option. The mileage for manual versions is 20.70 km/l, while the mileage for automatic versions is 20.10. The 1.0L turbocharged gasoline engine has been removed by the manufacturer from the hatchback. According to Hyundai, this engine now satisfies the RDE standards, which take effect on April 1.

The 1.2L petrol engine now comes with a CNG kit from the firm. With a manual transmission, the CNG models will have a maximum power output of 69 bhp and a maximum torque output of 95 Nm. It will have a 27.30 km/kg fuel economy.

