Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    The new version of the hatchback gets an array of cosmetic updates along with gaining several new comfort and safety features as compared to its predecessor. Here's everything you need to know about it.

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched Here is everything you need to know about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift has been introduced in the nation by Hyundai India for a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta are the four trim levels that have been offered. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift features the same 1.2L petrol engine in addition to CNG options that are pre-installed.

    Bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift are currently open at a nominal fee of Rs 11,000 each. The new hatchback is the first hatchback in its category to be equipped with 4 airbags as a standard safety feature. Regarding exterior improvements, it has a new bumper up front and a large, black grille. Along with new tri-arrow-shaped LED DRLs, the front fascia has a fresh set of 15-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights are installed at the back and are connected by a light bar.

    Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

    Along with the current five colours, Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios makeover will also come in a new Spark Green colour scheme.

    It has the same 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automated temperature control with rear AC vents, and wireless charging as the previous model. High-end amenities including cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and USB type-C charging ports are included in the range-topping models.

    By making four airbags, ABS, and EBD standard throughout the whole hatchback version line-up, the safety features have received a lot of attention. The best models will also come with with bells and whistles like six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC, and hill-hold assist.

    Also Read | Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, range of Max variants increased to 453km

    The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift's 1.2L petrol engine with a maximum output of 83 bhp and a maximum torque of 114 Nm stays the same mechanically. It is available as standard with a 5-speed manual transmission. A 5-speed AMT unit is also available as an option. The mileage for manual versions is 20.70 km/l, while the mileage for automatic versions is 20.10. The 1.0L turbocharged gasoline engine has been removed by the manufacturer from the hatchback. According to Hyundai, this engine now satisfies the RDE standards, which take effect on April 1.

    The 1.2L petrol engine now comes with a CNG kit from the firm. With a manual transmission, the CNG models will have a maximum power output of 69 bhp and a maximum torque output of 95 Nm. It will have a 27.30 km/kg fuel economy.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny gameplan for India

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Which is better comparison of price range more gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced range of Max variants increased to 453km gcw

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, range of Max variants increased to 453km

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to launch on January 20 Here is what you can expect gcw

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to launch on January 20; Here's what you can expect

    HOP LEO high speed electric scooter with 120 km range launched in India price under Rs 1 lakh gcw

    HOP LEO high-speed electric scooter with 120 km range launched in India, price under Rs 1 lakh

    Citroen eC3 electric SUV unveiled with 320 km range bookings to begin from January 22 gcw

    Citroen eC3 electric SUV unveiled with 320 km range, bookings to begin from January 22

    Recent Stories

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar vma

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar

    BJP is shielding its leaders CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers protest AJR

    'BJP is shielding its leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers' protest

    Common Mobility Card launched in Mumbai for metro local trains buses Know all about it gcw

    Common Mobility Card launched in Mumbai for metro, local trains, buses; Know all about it

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh' - Brij Bhushan Singh

    SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan Khesari Lal Yadav latest naughty song Kamar goes VIRAL WATCH RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest 'naughty' song ‘Kamar’ goes VIRAL-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon